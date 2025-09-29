Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Inter Milan return to action in the UEFA Champions League as they play host to Czech outfit Slavia Prague at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since their tie in the UCL back in 2019, when the Nerazzurri picked up one win and one draw in their two group-stage encounters.

Ad

Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito were both on target to hand Inter Milan a 2-0 victory over Cagliari in their Serie A clash at the Unipol Domus on Saturday.

With that result, Cristian Chivu’s men have now won three games on the trot across all competitions, having stumbled into the season with two defeats from their opening three matches.

Following their humbling defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the final last season, Inter Milan kicked off their quest for a first Champions League title since 2010 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dutch giants Ajax on September 17.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Slavia Prague were left red-faced in their Champions League opener as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt after giving up their two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes at Fortuna Arena.

Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of Tuesday’s return to Europe as they secured a 2-0 victory over Dukla Praha in the Czech First League, where they currently sit one point off first-placed Sparta Prague after the first 10 matches.

Ad

Slavia Prague journey to the San Siro unbeaten in each of their last 19 matches across all competitions, picking up 15 wins and four draws since May’s 3-2 defeat against Jablonec.

Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, with the Nerazzurri picking up one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Champions League matches in 2025 (7W, 2D). Their only UCL defeat this year came in last season’s final back in May, when they were thrashed 5-0 by PSG.

Slavia Prague have lost just one of their last 10 competitive away matches since late March while picking up six wins and three draws in that time.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in five of their most recent six competitive games at San Siro, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of May.

Ad

Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Slavia Prague are on a strong run of results and will be up for the challenge against a well-drilled Inter Milan side, who have their sights set on going one step further than their Champions League run from last season.

However, Home advantage gives Inter Milan an extra edge, and we predict they will show their class here to make it two wins from their opening two group-stage matches.

Ad

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Slavia Prague

Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter to win

Tip 2: First to score - Inter (The Nerazzurri have opened the scoring in six of their last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in Inter Milan’s last 10 games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More