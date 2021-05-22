Inter Milan vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Champions Inter Milan will lock horns with Udinese at the San Siro on Sunday as the Serie A season comes to an end.

Inter Milan have 88 points from 37 games. They lost their last league encounter against bitter rivals Juventus 3-2 in a game which was marred by controversial VAR decisions. It is safe to say that Antonio Conte's men will be looking to end their impressive campaign with a win.

Udinese will finish their season in the middle of the pack. They are in the 12th spot after accumulating 40 points from 37 games. They are going through a poor spell of form, having lost three out of their last five matches.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Inter Milan and Udinese have played each other 50 times, with the Nerrazzuri winning 24 matches. Udinese have won 13 matches and the same number of games have ended in draws.

The last game between Inter Milan and Udinese ended in a 0-0 draw, as Inter's prolific forward line was unable to break down a resolute Zebrette defense.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-L

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-L-L

Inter Milan vs Udinese Team News

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal [knee] and Aleksander Kolarov [back] are sidelined with injuries. Alexis Sanchez might miss the game because of an ankle problem, while Nicolo Barella's participation is in doubt following surgery on his nose.

Injured: Arturo Vidal and Aleksander Kolarov

Doubtful: Alexis Sanchez, Nicolo Barrella

Suspended: None

Udinese

Udinese's treatment table remains busy. Jayden Braaf, Tolgay Arslan, Sebastian De Maio, Gerard Deulofeu, Mato Jajalo, Illja Nestorovski and Ignacio Pussetto are all out with injuries.

Bram Nuytinck is doubtful for the game because of a bruise. However, there is a chance that he will pass the pre-game fitness test and suit up for the clash.

Injured: Jayden Braaf, Tolgay Arslan, Sebastian De Maio, Gerard Deulofeu, Mato Jajalo, Illja Nestorovski and Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: Bram Nuytinck

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Udinese Predicted XIs

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andrei Radu; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso; Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Roberto Pererya, Stefano Okaka

Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction

Inter have been ruthless at both ends of the pitch, and Udinese have a very low probability of taking anything away from the game.

Udinese are likely to end their campaign with three losses in succession.

Prediction: Inter 3-1 Udinese