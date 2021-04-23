Inter Milan vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan entertain Verona at the San Siro in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have dropped points in their last two games and have played two 1-1 draws after 11 straight wins in the Italian top-flight. They conceded a goal in the 12th minute against Spezia and Ivan Perišić's 39th-minute goal helped rescue a point for them.

Verona have just one win in their last five games. Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina was their third loss in a row.

Inter Milan vs Verona Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 77 times across all competitions. As expected, Inter have been the dominant side in this fixture. They have 46 wins to their name.

The Gialloblu have struggled against the Milan giants and have only been able to record eight wins in this fixture. They are winless against Inter in the 21st century, with their last win coming in 1992.

The spoils have been shared 23 times between the two North Italian rivals. They last met in Serie A in December at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 win for the Nerazzurri, with all three goals being scored in the second half.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-W-W

Verona form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-W-L

Inter Milan vs Verona Team News

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal is out injured for Inter's clash against Verona

Antonio Conte won't be able to count upon the services of Arturo Vidal and Aleksandar Kolarov for this game.

Vidal has not featured for the hosts since 14 March when he underwent knee surgery. Kolarov has been struggling with back soreness and has not featured since February.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona

Miguel Veloso is set to undergo neck surgery this month and will be out for at least a month. Ronaldo Vieira has been ruled out with a thigh injury since November and will miss this game.

Injured: Miguel Veloso, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Verona Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Federico Dimarco, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna

Inter Milan vs Verona Prediction

The hosts have been a force to be reckoned with at home this season and have dropped points just twice in 15 games. They have drawn their last two games, both of which were away fixtures, so they can return to winning ways here.

Verona's poor form is also one of the reasons why Inter can take a huge step towards the Scudetto. We predict another home win for Inter in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 Verona