Inter Milan vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

Inter Milan play their final friendly on their pre-season calendar as they take on Villarreal at the Stadio Adriatico on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Villarreal Preview

Inter Milan finished in second place in the Serie A standings last season and will be intent on reclaiming their league crown. The Nerazzurri were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, secured a seventh-place finish in the La Liga standings last season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The Yellow Submarines eased past Levante with a 3-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Villarreal and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's one victory.

Inter Milan lost out on the Serie A title by a narrow two-point margin last season and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and are in excellent form going into this game.

The Nerazzurri scored an impressive 84 goals in their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - the most of any team in the competition and 15 goals more than reigning champions AC Milan.

Inter Milan also had the highest goal difference of any team in the Serie A last season and conceded only 32 goals over the course of the season.

Villarreal have found the back of the net in each of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have scored an impressive 27 goals during this period.

Inter Milan vs Villarreal Prediction

Inter Milan have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour this year. The Nerazzurri missed out on the Serie A title by a two-point margin last season and will need to make amends this year.

Villarreal have blossomed under Unai Emery and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Villarreal

Inter Milan vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

