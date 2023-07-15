Inter turn attention to Chelsea-linked forward after ending interest in Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Inter Milan have turned their focus to Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun as they veer away from Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. This plot twist, reported by Sky Sports Italia (via GOAL), sees the Serie A giants abandoning their previous interest in the Blues forward, upon discovering the striker's clandestine talks with Juventus.

Once a desirable asset for Inter, Lukaku's dialogue with rivals Juventus led to an abrupt end to any potential deal. The club has decided to pivot toward promising forward Balogun, who showcased his talent during a loan stint at Stade Reims last season.

His explosive performance in France, where he netted an impressive 22 goals across all competitions, has put him firmly on the radar of top European clubs. Inter would need to be wary, however, as the young striker has been linked to Chelsea in recent times.

Inter Milan are not putting all their eggs in one basket, though. Balogun may be their top target, but the club keeps scanning the horizon for potential alternatives. Their watchlist is brimming with names that could bolster their attacking line, including M'Bala Nzola from Spezia, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, and Porto's sharpshooter Mehdi Taremi.

In London, the Blues will be looking to let go of Romelu Lukaku this summer, especially if they are to seriously continue their chase for Folarin Balogun.

Chelsea set their sights on a mega exchange to snatch Juventus forward

The Blues may leverage an unprecedented 'mega exchange' to bring Juventus's striker Dusan Vlahovic into their fold. This sensational revelation comes via Corriere della Sera (via Football Talk), indicating that the London behemoths are far from finished in their quest to fortify their offensive ranks. They have recently signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but their business isn't over this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have his sights set on adding Vlahovic to his squad. Persistent whispers over the past weeks linking the Serbian striker to Chelsea now appear to carry some weight, as the London club could propose a creative swap deal.

The potential key to this exchange is Romelu Lukaku, who finds himself currently surplus to requirements at Chelsea. While Inter Milan, his temporary home during the last season, have expressed an interest in signing him permanently, negotiations haven't seen significant progress. Having realized his discussions with the Juventini, the Nerazzurri have reportedly backed out entirely.

Juventus's interest in Lukaku potentially lays the groundwork for an unconventional player swap. Despite being deemed redundant at Chelsea, the towering Belgian had an impressive stint at Inter last season, netting 14 goals and providing seven assists.

If Lukaku gives his approval, Stamford Bridge could potentially use him as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of Vlahovic, valued at £56 million. This maneuver would not only save funds for the Blues, but also provide them an opportunity to offload one of their highest earners.