Inter vs Juventus: Last three meetings between the Italian giants | Serie A 2019-20

Internazionale and Juventus are set to face each other in yet another Derby d'Italia this Sunday at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Although Juventus have usually taken three points home in past derbies, fewer games this weekend are as unpredictable as this one. The last time Inter won their first six opening games was 1966. Notably, they won their 7th opening game that year. However, while the Nerazzurri have a chance to achieve that milestone again, the Bianconeri are the obstacle they have to go past.

Juventus are Italy's strongest club; they have been champions through most of this decade, and have won eight Scudetti on a trot. If any team can put a stopper in Inter's plans, they are Juventus.

In anticipation of what is arguably the most exciting Serie A matchup this weekend, let us take a look at the last three meetings between both sides.

Inter 1-1 Juventus: 27 March 2019

Both teams were forced to share points in a thrilling 1-1 draw where Radja Nainggolan opened the scoring with a powerful curler from distance.

A corner by Inter was cleared out of the box by Leonardo Bonnucci and the loose ball found Politano who chested it and laid it on for Nainggolan. The former Inter man took a one-time shot that bounced off the keeper's hand and entered the net.

Inter had a few more close chances, but Juventus held on tight and were eventually rewarded by a Cristiano Ronaldo power goal in the second half.

A beautiful one-two pass between Ronaldo and Pjanic was all they needed. Ronaldo played in Pjanic, who held on to the ball for a moment and gave the backheel pass to a surging Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker took a one-time left-footed shot to the near post, beyond a stunned keeper.

Chances were fashioned by either side, but both defences held firm to quench the opposition's attacking fires, and the game ended 1-1.

Juventus 1-0 Inter: 7 December 2018

On the route to their eighth Scudetti, Juventus hosted Inter in a derby the Bianconeri would go on to win, thanks to a Mario Mandzukic header.

Inter made a number of serious moves into Juve's final third, even hitting the post once, but it amounted to nothing.

In the second half, a long ball from the back saw Joao Cancelo dashing down the left flank into Inter's final third. A cross from the byline to Mandzukic was all the Turin giants needed to take three points.

Inter 2-3 Juventus: 28 March 2018

Since 2008, this particular game was the first to reach a total of five goals.

Juventus were the first to open the scoring. The flight of a long pass into Inter's box was misjudged by defenders, and the ball reached an unmarked Douglas Costa. A quick touch and a shot that kept the keeper stunned in one place marked the opening goal of the day.

Blaise Matuidi made it two for the visitors after a tussle in the box saw the ball roll towards the midfielder just outside the six-yard box. Another shot without the keeper diving and Juventus was two goals up.

In the second half, Inter scored their first goal thanks to an indirect free-kick that found its way to Mauro Icardi's head. Their second came soon after as Andrea Barzagli scored an own goal from an Inter cross.

However, the Nerazzurri's dreams were crushed as Juan Cuadrado scored a stunning goal from the byline. It was notably a troubling game for Handanovic who did not dive in all three Juve goals.