Inter vs Juventus: Predicted XI | Serie A 2019/20

Internazionale and Juventus lock horns this Sunday in a clash of the titans that could see both sides switch between 1st and 2nd position in the Serie A.

In recent years, Inter have not challenged for the Scudetto. The closest they've come has been 4th place in the past five years. However, it looks like their fortunes are about to change as they currently look achieve a record seven wins from their first seven games this season.

Juventus have, on the other hand, won eight Scudetti in a row, and have totally dominated Italian football throughout the last decade. While it doesn't yet look like a threat, Inter could continue on a daring winning streak that could eventually see the Old Lady lose their ninth Scudetti in a row. The Turin giants have a chance to crush Inter's hopes on Sunday, and they also have the capacity to do so.

Let's take a look at the predicted starting XI for both these iconic clubs.

Inter Predicted XI

Antonio Conte will likely field his team in a 3-5-2 formation as he has done in past games.

Samir Handanovic has conceded only two goals in the last six Serie A games for Internazionale. It only makes sense that he remains between the sticks to handle the Juventus onslaught.

Milan Skriniar has been just as consistent as Handanovic, and he could continue in centre-back along with Diego Godin and Stefan de Vrij, one of whom could make way for Andrea Ranocchia or Alessandro Bastoni.

In central midfield, Stefano Sensi will surely start this match, thanks to his top form in the final third. Marcelo Brozovic has been essential in the deeper holding position, and he will continue with Sensi on his left. Nicolo Barella has made two assists even though he has gotten only three starts. He could likely get a start again against Juventus as a reward for his fine form.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Antonio Candreva would start on the left and right wings respectively. Asamoah has started five games for the Nerazzurri so far, and he could be making his sixth against Juventus.

In centre-forward, Romelu Lukaku will start if he is fit enough to do so. If he can't, Matteo Politano will take up the mantle alongside Lautaro Martinez who has helped his team with a goal and an assist so far. Due to suspension, Alexis Sanchez won't be available for the game.

Predicted Lineup: Handanovic, Skriniar, Godin, de Vrij, Asamoah, Sensi, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva, Lukaku, Martinez

Juventus Predicted XI

Maurizio Sarri will likely field his 4-1-2-1-2 formation yet again.

Wojciech Szczesny will possibly start in goal again for the Old Lady, as he has for four games. Buffon would likely sit this one out.

In centre-back, Leonardo Bonnuci and Matthijs de Ligt will hold down the fort. Giorgio Chiellini remains injured, and Merih Demiral has only played one game for Juventus this season.

Juan Cuadrado has had a good time in the right wing-back ever since Danilo got injured, and he'll be in line to start again. On the other flank, Alex Sandro will start without question.

Miralem Pjanic has been a major part of Sarri's game. He has made more passes and touches on the ball under Sarri than any other Juventus player. He will likely maintain his holding role in the starting lineup. Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi could also start, but Sarri could easily choose between Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot instead. Two of these players will fit into positions around Pjanic.

In attacking midfield, Aaron Ramsey could see himself back in the starting lineup. The former Arsenal man will have some competition, especially with Federico Bernadeschi who started in the position during their last league game.

In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo will keep his place without any doubt. Gonzalo Higuain could play beside Ronaldo, effectively keeping Paulo Dybala looking for yet another start.

Predicted Lineup: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Sandro, Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Ramsey, Ronaldo, Higuain