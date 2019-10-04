Inter vs Juventus: Preview, Team News, Key Players, and more | Serie A 2019-20

Match Preview

Inter Milan are set to lock horns with the current Italian champions Juventus at the San Siro Stadium this weekend. Inter, in their trademark blue-and-black stripes, last won the Scudetti in 2010. In the last eight years, the Italian trophy has gone to the Bianconeri.

Inter have started off this season on a strong note, picking up six wins from six games, while Juventus are trailing right behind them, having won five in six. This weekend, if Inter manage to pick up three points at the Bianconeri's expense, they would have won seven out of seven games, leaving Juve five points behind them.

A five-point difference would put a small dent in Juventus' plans for yet another domestic title, and the Nerazzurri know that every point matters. The scent of a potential Scudetti seems to be wafting slowly into the San Siro, filling the Nerazzurri fans with the daring possibility of seizing the trophy from the Juventini's grasp.

However, there is another issue that needs to be contended with. While Inter have done admirably in the Serie A so far, they are yet to pick up a win in their Champions League group. They currently sit at the bottom of Group F, and it's starting to look like they might not reach the knockout stages come February.

Juventus, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of Group D, with Atletico Madrid as the only real threat to their group stage survival.

Whatever happens between both the Italian giants this weekend will surely matter in the long-term. With both teams strong and high on confidence, a draw might be the most realistic result after all.

Team news

Alexis Sanchez has been suspended for the game against Juventus, and while this puts Conte in a little fix, Romelu Lukaku might be available to join the attack. He didn't play against Barcelona in Inter's last game, so he might just be fit enough to join the squad.

Marko Pjaca, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, and Douglas Costa will all be unavailable for Maurizio Sarri's Juventus. Danilo, however, may just be fit enough to join the side for this clash.

Key players

Stefano Sensi - Inter

The 24-year-old has been the engine oil in this Internazionale side. He has scored three goals and has given two assists in the six Serie A games this season, and his creativity will certainly come in handy for Inter, as he will fashion out chances for himself along with the attackers.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus

The 34-year-old Portuguese maestro has been very integral to the Juventini. While Sarri has played between 4-3-3 and 4-1-2-1-2, Ronaldo has been consistent in either formation, scoring four goals in the last seven games. He is in top form, having found the net in the last game, and Sarri will hope that he finds the net at the San Siro as well.

Kick-off Information

Date: 6th October 2019

Time: 14:45 EST, 00:15 IST (7th October 2019)

Venue: San Siro Stadium

Form (Serie A):

In their last five games,

Juventus: (W-D-W-W-W)

Internazionale: (W-W-W-W-W)