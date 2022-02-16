Inter vs Liverpool: 5 key battles to watch | Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 1st Leg

Liverpool will travel to Italy for their crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixture against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Premier League giants won all six of their group stage fixtures to progress as Group B winners. Inter, on the other hand, finished second behind Real Madrid in Group D.

Both Inter and Liverpool are filled to the brim with high-quality players who are capable of producing match-winning performances on cue. At the San Siro, they will do their best to impress and help their respective teams get their noses in front in the first leg.

In anticipation of the upcoming Round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Inter, we will take a look at five duels that could impact the game’s outcome.

Here are five key battles that could sway the Champions League tie one way or the other on Wednesday night:

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Ivan Perisic

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

The battle between Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Inter left-midfielder Ivan Perisic is set to be an enticing one.

Alexander-Arnold, who has provided the most assists in the Premier League (10) this season, brings a neat blend of attack and defense to his game. He is quick, carries the ball well, is intelligent, and packs a mean right foot.

Against the Italian outfit, he will once again look to contribute to his team's attack.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Trent Alexander-Arnold is happy to have enjoyed both domestic and European success in recent years, but is targeting a minimum of one title per season 🗣 "Man City have won a couple of Prems but they haven't been able to win the Champions League. We've won both."Trent Alexander-Arnold is happy to have enjoyed both domestic and European success in recent years, but is targeting a minimum of one title per season 🗣 "Man City have won a couple of Prems but they haven't been able to win the Champions League. We've won both." 👀Trent Alexander-Arnold is happy to have enjoyed both domestic and European success in recent years, but is targeting a minimum of one title per season 🏆 https://t.co/LstgWnaK45

To stop the Englishman from hitting his target, Inter will look up to their ever-dependable stalwart Perisic.

Operating down the left flank, the 33-year-old will have to aid the Nerazzurri going forward while also helping Inter nullify Alexander-Arnold’s threat.

#4 Thiago Alcantara vs Marcelo Brozovic

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Inter Milan generally opt for a five-man midfield, meaning they have the option of flooding the middle if the need arises. However, unless something drastic happens, they are likely to leave Denzel Dumfries and Perisic out of their midfield business.

They could once again look up to the ever-dependable Marcelo Brozovic to lead the line against the Reds.

Football España @footballespana_ Barcelona are interested in signing Internazionale's 29-year-old midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer this summer transfer window as per Mundo Deportivo. The Italian club are keen for the Croatian to renew his contract but it's proving difficult to close negotiations. Barcelona are interested in signing Internazionale's 29-year-old midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer this summer transfer window as per Mundo Deportivo. The Italian club are keen for the Croatian to renew his contract but it's proving difficult to close negotiations. https://t.co/00CgiZvUEw

Although the 29-year-old Croatian is supremely talented, it is unlikely to be a walk in the park for him tonight, courtesy of Liverpool’s midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard, when fit, can go toe-to-toe against any midfield in the world and make a decisive impact. The central midfielder passes eloquently, possesses excellent vision, and is always full of bright ideas.

If Thiago is on song, the Merseysiders could become too hot to handle for Inter, and the onus will be on Brozovic to stop the Spaniard tonight.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar