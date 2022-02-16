Inter vs Liverpool: 5 key battles to watch | Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 1st Leg

Liverpool will travel to Italy for their crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixture against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.
The Premier League giants won all six of their group stage fixtures to progress as Group B winners. Inter, on the other hand, finished second behind Real Madrid in Group D.
Both Inter and Liverpool are filled to the brim with high-quality players who are capable of producing match-winning performances on cue. At the San Siro, they will do their best to impress and help their respective teams get their noses in front in the first leg.
In anticipation of the upcoming Round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Inter, we will take a look at five duels that could impact the game’s outcome.
Here are five key battles that could sway the Champions League tie one way or the other on Wednesday night:
#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Ivan Perisic
The battle between Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Inter left-midfielder Ivan Perisic is set to be an enticing one.
Alexander-Arnold, who has provided the most assists in the Premier League (10) this season, brings a neat blend of attack and defense to his game. He is quick, carries the ball well, is intelligent, and packs a mean right foot.
Against the Italian outfit, he will once again look to contribute to his team's attack.
To stop the Englishman from hitting his target, Inter will look up to their ever-dependable stalwart Perisic.
Operating down the left flank, the 33-year-old will have to aid the Nerazzurri going forward while also helping Inter nullify Alexander-Arnold’s threat.
#4 Thiago Alcantara vs Marcelo Brozovic
Inter Milan generally opt for a five-man midfield, meaning they have the option of flooding the middle if the need arises. However, unless something drastic happens, they are likely to leave Denzel Dumfries and Perisic out of their midfield business.
They could once again look up to the ever-dependable Marcelo Brozovic to lead the line against the Reds.
Although the 29-year-old Croatian is supremely talented, it is unlikely to be a walk in the park for him tonight, courtesy of Liverpool’s midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara.
The Spaniard, when fit, can go toe-to-toe against any midfield in the world and make a decisive impact. The central midfielder passes eloquently, possesses excellent vision, and is always full of bright ideas.
If Thiago is on song, the Merseysiders could become too hot to handle for Inter, and the onus will be on Brozovic to stop the Spaniard tonight.