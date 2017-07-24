International Champions Cup 2017 SG: Antonio Conte confirms Alvaro Morata will make his unofficial debut against Bayern Munich

Antonio Conte Pre-match press conference

Alvaro Morata training with the Chelsea Squad

Antonio Conte has confirmed that he will do what it takes to feature Alvaro Morata in Chelsea's International Champions Cup 2017 SG match against Bayern Munich.

When quizzed whether the Spanish forward will find it hard to fit into the Premier League, Conte said he believes that despite the PL being tough and strong, Morata will fit in perfectly.

"I think Morata, he’s a young player but with a lot of experience in his career because he played under two big teams like Real Madrid and Juventus. He played different games in Champion’s League and he won the last Champion’s League.

"I think he can have a good impact in the Premier League. For sure the Premier League is a different League – it’s very tough, it’s very physical and it’s strong. But Morata, he’s ready to have a good impact in the Premier League," he said.

Conte then added that he is ready to give Morata his unofficial debut irrespective of the fact that he has just spent a day with the team.

"My plan is to give him the possibility to play a part of the game. For sure not from the start because only yesterday he stepped into the coach’s team, but I want him to play a part of the game."

When asked about Matic's future at Chelsea and the rumours surrounding him, Conte was quick to respond, "I don't like to speak about players who are still here with us."

Cesar Azpilicueta was also involved in the pre-match press conference and he spoke about how the club has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows in the last few seasons.

"After being champions three years ago, we had a terrible season and we have to learn from this. Obviously, we know that. After being champions of the Premier League, everything that we are going to face, they [our opponents] are going to want to win more than before.

"So we know that it’s going to be harder, but we’re working on that and to get into the best shape as soon as possible. We need to fight for it because it's a big challenge in the Premier League. We are the current Premier League Champions and we have a good season ahead of us."

Watch the full pre-match press conference here: