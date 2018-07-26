International Champions Cup: Arsenal's Predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5.14K // 26 Jul 2018, 07:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal Players Depart for Singapore

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are set to meet only three months after their Europa League semi-final clash. That meeting marked the ending of Arsene Winger's hopes to end his long career with Gunners on a high. Atletico Madrid defeated Arsenal with an aggregate scoreline of 2-1 to proceed into the final of the tournament where they defeated Marseille comfortably to clinch the title.

Since then, a lot of had changed in the Arsenal's dressing room. Unai Emery has succeeded Wenger as the Gunner's manager and bought in the services of many players, particularly focusing on the defensive vulnerability of his side.

Arsenal has won their previous friendly matches against Boreham Wood and Crawley Town very easily. Aubamayang took only 17 minutes to score a hat-trick against Boreham Wood during their 8-0 thrashing of the minnows.

Three months have completely changed the dynamic for Arsenal as they hope to get back into the European competitions this coming season.

Unai Emery's Arsenal has been very lively in this summer transfer window. They signed veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira.

The new manager listened to the calls of bringing defensive reinforcements to the squad which Arsene Wenger ignored for years.

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid - What time is kickoff?

The game takes place on Thursday, 26th July 2018 with the kick-off time of 12.30 pm GMT time or 05:00 pm IST.

Predicted Arsenal starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Arsenal XI against Atletico Madrid

Defense

Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal as Unai Emery will want to set his strongest possible team against Atletico Madrid. Peter Cech could come off the bench in the second half in place of Leno.

In the absence of Lichtsteiner, Hector Bellerin had a good opportunity to show his ability to the new manager. Despite the signing of the experienced full-back Lichtsteiner, Bellerin will be the first choice right-back for gunners.

Sokratis could start at the center of defense with Shkodran Mustafi as his partner. Calum Chambers could come off the bench in the second half. Nacho Monreal is on an extended holiday which will give Koliasinac much-needed game time.

The team's defense looks to be solid, Arsenal fans will be delighted to see that!

Midfield

Another Swiss player, Granit Xhaka is also on extended leave which will give Elneny enough time to establish himself in the first team.

Contract rebel, Aaron Ramsey, is one of the most valuable players of Arsenal. His late runs in the opposition's box are very important when he is playing in a holding midfielder role.

Ozil has been all over the news from last week. His retirement from the national team came as a shock. Unai Emery has stated that Ozil is part of Arsenal's family and gets all the respect from his team-mates.

Attack

Arsenal has transformed into a lethal attacking team since Aubamayang joined the north London club. He is expected to operate from the left-wing. That means Lacazette will play as a number nine with Mesut Ozil just behind him. Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a quiet start to his Arsenal's career but will be eager to prove his doubters wrong.

The partnership among all the four men will be dangerous for any opposition. Lacazette had a good season last year and Aubamayeng came into his place when he was injured. Mesut Ozil had an on-and-off season but will be motivated to help his team to win cases.

Having faced the flak for his performances, this could be a very important season for him. He will be wearing a new jersey number - number 10 - which was worn by Jack Wilshere previously.

Who should start for Arsenal? Have your say in the comment section below.