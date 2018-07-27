International Champions Cup: Chelsea Predicted XI vs Inter Milan

Chelsea FC in action v Perth Glory at the International Champions Cup

Maurizio Sarri is set to meet his familiar opponent, Inter Milan but with his new club, Chelsea. Inter Milan and Chelsea are going to face each other after 8 years. Their last meeting was in the UEFA Champions League, where Inter Milan knocked Chelsea out of the tournament in the Round of 16.

Both of these teams have added a big-name midfielder to their squad -- Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan and Jorginho to Chelsea. Some Chelsea stars like Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Gary Cahill, Michy Batshuayi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Courtois won’t be back for this tournament.

It is thus an opportunity for some fringe players to impress their new manager in order to cement their place in the team. Inter Milan had played two friendlies, but were not able to defeat the opponents in both the matches.

Morata has been linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Higuain coming as his replacement. Chelsea won their previous friendly match, which was against Perth Glory with a scoreline of 1-0, with Pedro scoring the only goal of the match.

After Inter Milan, Chelsea will face their arch-rivals, Arsenal and Olympique Lyon.

Chelsea is far from done in this transfer window. Their main issue is to keep Eden Hazard and Courtois in the team as both the players are linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Chelsea vs Inter Milan - What time is the Kick off?

The kick-off is at 7.05 pm UK time, 11:35 pm IST on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

The game will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Predicted Chelsea starting lineup vs Inter Milan

FORMATION: 4-3-3

Chelsea predicted XI vs Inter Milan

Defense

Chelsea is expected to line up in their manager's favourite formation of 4-3-3. Conte played with three defenders at the back for the past two years, but Sarri doesn't believe in that formation.

In the absence of Courtois and Caballero, 18-year old Marcin Bulka is expected to start in the goal. It will be a massive opportunity for the youngster to impress Maurizio Sarri as the only options Chelsea have in their goal except Courtois, are the 36-year old Caballero and the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Rob Green.

Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso are expected to start at the full-back positions. It will be a bit new position for them as they are used to be playing in the wing-back position for Chelsea. The left-back Emerson and Lucas Piazon can come off the bench as the substitutes.

After the departure of Conte, David Luiz is expected to get the game time he deserves. Antonio Rüdiger has returned to the training sessions after a disappointing World Cup. Both of them are expected to form a partnership against Inter Milan.

Midfield

Chelsea's new midfielder, Jorginho played the previous match and made 98 passes inside 45 minutes. He is expected to form a midfield trio with Ross Barkley and Cesc Fabregas. Ross Barkley has recovered from all his injuries, and this could be his last chance to prove that he can be a regular feature in Chelsea's team.

Danny Drinkwater, who was bought from Leichster City, is also expected to come on as a subsitute.

Attack

Pedro scored the winner in the previous match and should start on Saturday. Callum Hudson-Odoi provided the all-important assist in that match. He was dangerous on the right-hand side and is expected to be named in the Starting XI.

Morata will be leading the line with Tammy Abraham as the only other option. His future at Stamford Bridge looks doubtful but he will be keen to prove his critics wrong after a poor first season.

Chelsea had a miserable last season where they even failed to qualify for the Champions League. With Conte sacked, Maurizio Sarri will face the pressure to deliver. Anything short of the Champions League qualification in this season can alarm a red light on his future too.

Who should start for Chelsea? Have your say in the comment section below.