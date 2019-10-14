×
International friendlies | Ecuador 1-6 Argentina: 3 Talking Points

Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
78   //    14 Oct 2019, 01:09 IST

Ecuador v Argentina - International Friendly
Ecuador v Argentina - International Friendly

Argentina put up a masterful performance in a convincing 6-1 victory over their South American rivals Ecuador in an exhibition game at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche Spain.

They went ahead as early as the 20th minute when Lucas Alario continued his fine scoring form for his nation by heading in a cross by Marcos Acuna and just seven minutes later, their lead was doubled when Jhon Espinosa turned into the back of his net and Leandro Paredes ensured Argentina went into the break with a three-goal lead when he converted from the spot.

Angel Mena pulled one back for Ecuador after the break to threaten a comeback, but goals by German Pezzella, Nicolas Dominguez, and Lucas Ocampos made sure of the result.

Here, we highlight three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Argentina continue upward trajectory under Lionel Scaloni

Scaloni is rebuilding the Argentine team
Scaloni is rebuilding the Argentine team

It is fairly common knowledge that the last two decades of Argentine football has not exactly been stellar, as crop after crop of talented players failed to hit the heights on the international scene.

The last of the great generations of Argentine players are gradually fizzling out and in their place is a team of largely unheralded players.

Current coach Lionel Scaloni was hired in less than ideal circumstances, but he largely overachieved by carrying an unfancied Argentina team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Copa America.

Since their semifinal ouster by Brazil, Los Albiceleste have been unbeaten in five matches, with some emphatic scorelines like the 4-0 defeat over Mexico recorded along the way.

The pick of the bunch was, however, the 2-2 draw with Germany last week wherein they came back from a two-goal first-half deficit to level matters and if anyone thought that was a fluke, it was followed by another impressive victory over Ecuador.

While Ecuador might be in a transitional phase evidenced by the inexperienced squad fielded in Spain, the fact that Argentina were able to dominate proceedings and play like a team - much like they did in the second 45 minutes against Germany - would have been very pleasing to Lionel Scaloni.

It might be too early to suggest that they are back among the big-time and Argentine fans are within their right to remain sceptical of their national team, but with the weight of expectation lifted from them, Argentina could well be on their way back to the summit of the international game.

