Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Ipswich Town and Manchester City will trade tackles in a Premier League matchday 22 clash on Sunday (January 19th). The game will be played at Portman Road.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Brighton in midweek. Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock in the 59th minute while Georginio Rutter made sure of the result with eight minutes left on the clock.

Manchester City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Brentford. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Phil Foden scoring a brace to give the Citizens a two-goal lead by the 78th minute. Yoane Wissa equalized with eight minutes left on the clock while Christian Norgaard equalized in the second minute of injury time.

The draw left Pep Guardiola's side in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 35 points from 21 games. Ipswich are 18th on 16 points.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 68th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich Town have 28 wins to their name, and Manchester City were victorious on 24 occasions, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Manchester City claimed a 4-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Manchester City have won just one of their last seven away games in the Premier League (four losses).

Five of Ipswich's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Eight of Man City's 11 league away games this season have witnessed goals at both ends - a joint-high tally in the division.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Prediction

Ipswich Town failed to build on the spectacular end they made to 2024 that saw them claim a 2-0 home win over Chelsea in their final game of the year. They followed this up with a loss to Brighton last time out, but Jaden Philogene's big-money arrival from Aston Villa has fans of the Tractor Boys buzzing.

Manchester City's season from hell continued last time out as they let a two-goal lead slip with just eight minutes left in regulation time. The stalemate left the defending champions three points off the top four.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-3 Manchester City

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

