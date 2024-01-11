Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Ipswich Town will host Sunderland at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late but remain in contention for a fairytale promotion to the Premier League. They were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Stoke City in their last league outing but returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

Ipswich Town sit second in the Championship standings with 55 points from 26 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways in the league this weekend.

Sunderland have had a mixed start to life under new boss Michael Beale as they continue their push for playoff football. They picked up a largely comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End in their last Championship match before losing 3-0 to rivals Newcastle United in the domestic cup last Saturday.

The visitors sit sixth in the table with 40 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Ipswich and Sunderland. Both sides have won 24 games apiece while their other nine meetings have ended in draws.

The visitors suffered a 2-1 defeat in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a six-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Ipswich are the second-highest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of 48.

Only a third of Sunderland's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Prediction

Ipswich's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will hope to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last 13 games at the Portman Road Stadium and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Sunderland, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game unbeaten run and will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-0 Sunderland

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)