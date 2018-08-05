Why can Juventus take home the 2018-19 Champions League?

Vismit Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 335 // 05 Aug 2018, 14:51 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw

Juventus are hot favourites to win the Champions League this season. They've certainly put out a statement of intent. They've brought in proven winners. No moves for the future. They want that elusive trophy now.

Let's start at the beginning though. Juve finished the 2005-06 season as champions. They didn't get to lift the trophy. Instead, they were then relegated to Serie B in disgrace following a scandal that shook the upper echelons of Italian football. The Calciapolli scandal meant that big-name players left the club for pastures new. The old lady made its only appearance in the Serie B in the 2006-07 season.

They were back where they belonged in the 2007-08 season; finishing in the Champions League places and challenging for the trophy.

Fast forward a decade and the club has bought arguably the worlds best player. And definitely sports the biggest celebrity. Some recovery.

The club has won Serie A every year since 2011. That's 7 trophies. The last four have been domestic doubles. The club can safely assume that with their level of talent, they should coast through the domestic league.

Napoli, who came the closest to breaking Juve's reign last season, have lost Sarri and Jorginho. They played the best football in Europe last season, but one would doubt if they can keep that up this year under Ancelloti. The Milan clubs are still developing and don't have the strength to match Juve. Roma lost their best player of last season in the form of Allison and their defence suddenly seems much weaker for it.

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

It would take an absolute catastrophe for Juventus to miss out on an 8th straight Serie A title.

So naturally they can focus their attention, and Ronaldo's energy, on the Champions League. Judging by their performance in the last few editions (2017-18-quarters, 2016-17-final, 2015-16- Last 16, 2014-15-final) this Juventus side definitely have what it takes to get to the higher rounds. Madrid, Bayern and Barca have been their undoing in the last 4 seasons. Those three teams and Juventus have certainly been the tournament favourites in the last few years.

However, that might not be the case this season.

Madrid seems in absolute disarray, Viniscus Jr seems to be the only one brought in to replace Ronaldo's 40 goals a season. Bale is already injured as per recent reports. Modric has made an appeal to join the Croatian contingent at Inter. Kroos is past his best. As is Marcelo.

Barcelona has lost Iniesta and Paulinho. While Vidal does bring something different to the side, Coutinho isn't a replacement for Iniesta. No one can be. Messi has dragged them along in the past few years. But this isn't a vintage Barca side. And Ernesto Valverde hardly fills anyone with confidence. If last seasons collapse against Roma is any indication, Barca definitely has some work to do.

Other challengers like Atletico, PSG and City have the talent in the squads but they lack the pedigree of the 4 favourites.

So Bayern Munich probably represents the biggest challenge for Juventus. They have an exciting coach in Kovac, Dortmund and the other top German teams have debilitated leaving Bayern to focus on the UCL much like Juventus. They have a strong squad with cover in all positions. Vidal is a loss but they have got Rudy coming in to shore a lot of their defensive worries. I'd definitely put my money on one of these two teams winning the trophy.

Add to all this one simple factor. Ronaldo. He brings with him a winning mentality, the experience of winning it 5 times. He brings goals. Lots of them. Especially in the champions league. He's already made a major impact both financially and in terms of publicity for Juventus. We'll see if he can make an impact on the pitch as well. No one in their right minds would bet against it.

All in all, it's definitely probable that the Champions League is coming back to Italy after 8 years away. The indicators are there. This team might just pull it off. You'd have to feel for Gigi Buffon though.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final