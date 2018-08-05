Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why can Juventus take home the 2018-19 Champions League?

Vismit Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
335   //    05 Aug 2018, 14:51 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw
UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw

Juventus are hot favourites to win the Champions League this season. They've certainly put out a statement of intent. They've brought in proven winners. No moves for the future. They want that elusive trophy now.

Let's start at the beginning though. Juve finished the 2005-06 season as champions. They didn't get to lift the trophy. Instead, they were then relegated to Serie B in disgrace following a scandal that shook the upper echelons of Italian football. The Calciapolli scandal meant that big-name players left the club for pastures new. The old lady made its only appearance in the Serie B in the 2006-07 season.

They were back where they belonged in the 2007-08 season; finishing in the Champions League places and challenging for the trophy.

Fast forward a decade and the club has bought arguably the worlds best player. And definitely sports the biggest celebrity. Some recovery.

The club has won Serie A every year since 2011. That's 7 trophies. The last four have been domestic doubles. The club can safely assume that with their level of talent, they should coast through the domestic league.

Napoli, who came the closest to breaking Juve's reign last season, have lost Sarri and Jorginho. They played the best football in Europe last season, but one would doubt if they can keep that up this year under Ancelloti. The Milan clubs are still developing and don't have the strength to match Juve. Roma lost their best player of last season in the form of Allison and their defence suddenly seems much weaker for it.

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

It would take an absolute catastrophe for Juventus to miss out on an 8th straight Serie A title.

So naturally they can focus their attention, and Ronaldo's energy, on the Champions League. Judging by their performance in the last few editions (2017-18-quarters, 2016-17-final, 2015-16- Last 16, 2014-15-final) this Juventus side definitely have what it takes to get to the higher rounds. Madrid, Bayern and Barca have been their undoing in the last 4 seasons. Those three teams and Juventus have certainly been the tournament favourites in the last few years.

However, that might not be the case this season.

Madrid seems in absolute disarray, Viniscus Jr seems to be the only one brought in to replace Ronaldo's 40 goals a season. Bale is already injured as per recent reports. Modric has made an appeal to join the Croatian contingent at Inter. Kroos is past his best. As is Marcelo.

Barcelona has lost Iniesta and Paulinho. While Vidal does bring something different to the side, Coutinho isn't a replacement for Iniesta. No one can be. Messi has dragged them along in the past few years. But this isn't a vintage Barca side. And Ernesto Valverde hardly fills anyone with confidence. If last seasons collapse against Roma is any indication, Barca definitely has some work to do.

Other challengers like Atletico, PSG and City have the talent in the squads but they lack the pedigree of the 4 favourites.

So Bayern Munich probably represents the biggest challenge for Juventus. They have an exciting coach in Kovac, Dortmund and the other top German teams have debilitated leaving Bayern to focus on the UCL much like Juventus. They have a strong squad with cover in all positions. Vidal is a loss but they have got Rudy coming in to shore a lot of their defensive worries. I'd definitely put my money on one of these two teams winning the trophy.

Add to all this one simple factor. Ronaldo. He brings with him a winning mentality, the experience of winning it 5 times. He brings goals. Lots of them. Especially in the champions league. He's already made a major impact both financially and in terms of publicity for Juventus. We'll see if he can make an impact on the pitch as well. No one in their right minds would bet against it.

All in all, it's definitely probable that the Champions League is coming back to Italy after 8 years away. The indicators are there. This team might just pull it off. You'd have to feel for Gigi Buffon though.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Vismit Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Reasons why Juventus can win Champions league this season
RELATED STORY
Can Cristiano Ronaldo deliver the Champions League crown...
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus can win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most important goals for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
09 Aug CEL AEK 12:15 AM Celtic vs AEK Athens
14 Aug DYN SLA 10:00 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Slavia Praha
14 Aug BAT QAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Qarabağ
14 Aug SPA PAO 11:00 PM Spartak Moskva vs PAOK
14 Aug FEN BEN 11:30 PM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
14 Aug AEK CEL 11:30 PM AEK Athens vs Celtic
14 Aug DIN AST 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana
14 Aug VID MAL 11:30 PM Vidi vs Malmö FF
14 Aug SHK SAL 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Salzburg
15 Aug AJA STA 12:00 AM Ajax vs Standard Liège
15 Aug SPA CRV 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Crvena Zvezda
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us