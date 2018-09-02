Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo on a decline?

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
401   //    02 Sep 2018, 19:08 IST

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga
5 times Ballon d'Or winner - "Cristiano Ronaldo"

This summer the five times Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo felt his time was over at Real Madrid after playing for nine seasons at the Los Blancos. The Portuguese captain joined Juventus for a transfer fee of around €112 million on a four-year-long deal earning £500,000 per week.

The Turin fans gave Ronaldo a warm welcoming hoping that he would lead them to their first European title since 1996. But in the first three league fixtures, Ronaldo has failed to even score a single goal for the Italian giants and has only one assist.

Age

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

In February, Ronaldo turned 33 years old, though he is one of the fittest athletes in the world right now, he is past his prime. So, it is natural his movements and reflexes have slowed down.

It is true that for his age Cristiano plays Surprisingly fantastic football which we witnessed at the world cup 2018 when he single-handedly matched the vicious squad of Spain by scoring a hattrick.

Midfield

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala

In Real Madrid, Cristiano was delivered many quality balls by the spectacular midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Isco. On the other hand, Juventus' midfield trio consists of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, and Miralem Pjanic we can't say they are weak players, but in comparison to Madrid's trio, they are indeed weaker.

Cristiano will be looking forward to teaming up with the Argentine - Paulo Dybala once the Argentine is fit again to play. But as time passes by we are sure that Ronaldo will get used to playing with his new teammates and adjust to their space.

Playing Style

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Juventus' manager - Allegri

Under Zinedine Zidane, Real played a really aggressive style of play i.e within few passes the ball used to reach the forwards and they could score a goal. While we know Allegri prefers a slightly less aggressive style of play and more passing based game. Thus Ronaldo might be taking his time to adjust to the new style of play.

We know that whenever Ronaldo is criticised by the media, he always comes back strong and better than before but can he really turn the tables this time? well if u ask me, I am sure he will make a comeback.

