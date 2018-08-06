Is it too soon to call Sarri’s efforts futile?

The Community Shield match-up

Great coaches draw unimaginable adjectives, unmatchable tacticians, mentors of raw innate talents, and a lot more. But today, Pep Guardiola just exhibited for the whole world to cognate on, that being a winner means a lot more.

That it means keeping the whole lot hungry. We are talking about champion players coming off the back off a scintillating domestic season and a majority of the pack after World Cup exploits.

Kyle walker played the whole 90 minutes, after joining the training only a couple of days back, shows their unchallenged hunger. And not to mention, the game is considered as a pre-season game.

Sarri is a very able counterpart to the ingenious Pep. The Italian has drawn praise from the Spaniard himself and described his move to England as a valuable addition to the English game.

Sarri, after a long list of short term used and thrown managers, seems to indicate a change of attitude at the north London club. His lack of interest in the transfer market seems suited to the clubs hierarchy, which handles transfers and a shift from defensive to easy on the eye football all warrants to his appointment.

But how much time will he be allowed to transfer his philosophy of the game onto his new players is still not known. But the appointment of a manager whose C.V speaks about his philosophy rather than enlisting the trophies he has won in itself should be seen as a move to make their previous managerial appointment strategies a passé.

Sarri's defense uncharacteristic of an Italian's work?

Chelsea looked like a rusty engine, sputtering and choking on its weight against the fluidic 'Citizens'. Defensively, the blues from London were all over the place. Sarri might still be sending out feelers before deciding on his back four but Luiz seemed incapable to play in a back four and was caught out in a lot of situations.

Similarly Alonso who flourished as a left wing back poses a question mark about his suitability in the new plan. Moses who was brought on as a substitute for Pedro looked more energetic and his energy to bomb up and more importantly back (if played as a full back) will be hard for Sarri to neglect.

Azpilicueta’s versatility makes him deployable anywhere in the back line (as a left full back importantly) and the young Emerson Palmieri is also an option. Rudiger was a shining light in a rather dull backline.

Even though the back line looked nervous and out of shape, there is enough talent and quality that can be shaped to Sarri’s ambitions. But does he have the much required time on his side, is something that we'll find out.

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

But the frailties of a porous defense was negated by an inspired Cabellero, desperate to sweeten his individual error that saw him lose his place to Armani with the national squad in the World Cup.

Midfield misses Kante

A lacklustre and rather careless performance from Jorginho might have sent the Chelsea fans back home worried with the Premier League kicking off in less than a week’s time. But there is a lot for Sarri to be worried about and Jorginho’s uncharacteristically off day at office might be his last.

Short passing and finding that free man among the masses suits the Spaniard with the magic hat, yet Fabrigas doesn’t have enough legs in him, provided the two midfield players playing ahead of Jorginho are supposed to make darting runs into the spaces left between full backs and forwards.

Barkley looked the liveliest out of the three and the returning Kante will most likely ease the midfield worries for the Italian. Danny Drinkwater’s substitution in place of Loftus Cheek might tell a story that most fans don’t want to hear but with Barkley looking set in Sarri’s plan at least for the time being, Cheek might have a part of the bench to keep warm.

Will Odoi be the much waited academy superstar?

Hudson Odoi is the name on every fans lips. The fact that he is still a 17 year old narrates to you the kind of talent the boy shrouds. And he had a good game, and would have had an excellent game only if he wasn’t up against Kyle Walker.

He will definitely lose the slot to the rumoured captain under Sarri regime, Hazard, when he returns to the starting line-up. Pedro continued his sharpness from the pre-season and Morata too carried his bluntness from preseason.

For the relatively lesser time Tammy had in the game, he seemed to be more confident and more able than Morata, who looked like a shadow of his former free scoring self. With Michy Batshuayi to join the squad, there is enough talent in the squad which shouldn’t send the Chelsea hierarchy into another one of their panic late buys.

It’s for sure that both Morata and Sarri has what it takes to cut out at this level but both might need a little more time. Fans need to know that Sarri-ball is a very high level of technical and positional game, something Chelsea isn’t used to and the rigmarole is something worth waiting out.

And giving time might seem the more viable and profitable option rather than sacking the manager half way into the season and wasting another year with nothing promising for the next season while infringing the core group.

In short, lack of physical fitness, short preseason, and shortage of rehabilitation time were all clearly visible in the Community Shield game but exciting times are not far from the north Londoners horizon.