Is Joao Cancelo is the best right back in the world right now?

Rithwik Rajendran FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 65 // 15 Dec 2018, 23:38 IST

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Marcelo, Jordi Alba, Kimmich, Carvajal are a few names that are talked about very often when fullbacks and their impact are discussed.

While Marcelo and Jordi Alba might have established themselves as the two of the best left-backs in the world, Dani Carvajal and Joshua Kimmich have been fighting it out for supremacy on the right-hand side of the defence.

However, there has been a surprise candidate recently, who has perhaps outplayed and outclassed every other right-back this season.

Yes, Joao Cancelo has established himself as the best right-back this season in the colours of The Old Lady.

The Portuguese defender has been solid throughout the season, like he was last season, although his wonderful performances went unnoticed. He had a good season with Inter last year as he helped them qualify for the Champions League after quite a long gap.

Cancelo scored one and assisted three in 1845 minutes for Inter last season. Adding to that, he managed to make 1.3 key passes per game, while also completing 1.7 dribbles per game.

He was a threat going high up the pitch as the stats indicate, but he was also sound in defence. He averaged 1.6 tackles per game, while also possessing a 1.3 interception ratio, and was dribbled past just once every game on an average.

However, Cancelo caught the eyes of many this season with the Bianconeri. Going forward, he has already registered two assists so far this season, whilst completing almost 3 dribbles per game.

Cancelo has also improved the key passes stat compared to last season, averaging 1.8 per game. Offensively, he has been on a different level altogether this campaign. He has also looked solid defensively, making 2.1 tackles per game, and isn't dribbled past much. (Stats Courtesy: Whoscored)

The versatile full-back can also play at left back and has hardly any significant weaknesses. He is a player who likes to dribble and can whip in some delightful crosses.

He is an aggressive fullback who loves to tackle, and doesn't shy away from lunging in. His countryman Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten a lot of service from the 24-year old fullback. One part of his game where he could improve is his consistency. With Inter and Valencia, he put in some terrific performances, but wasn't consistent enough, which was one of the main reasons why he never really got the plaudits he deserved.

His disciplinary record is decent as well, and he doesn't give away many fouls, and is booked less often as well. Having said that, he gives away too many cheap fouls, which could be improved upon, but football, as they say, is not a soft game. Cancelo looks like the man who could help both Juventus and Portugal become even better.

Unluckily for him, he will undergo surgery after picking up a knee injury, which will rule him out at least until the New Year and is going to be a major miss for Juventus as they face Torino, Roma and Sampdoria in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, it is safe to say that Joao Cancelo is the best right-back in the world at the moment and can go on to become one of the best players in the world soon.

