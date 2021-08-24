Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG?

Kylian Mbappe is the talk of the town right now as Real Madrid are weighing up a late move for the PSG star. The Frenchman is reportedly a target for Los Blancos and a Premier League club this summer.

With just a week left in the transfer window, PSG are reportedly set to hit the panic button and accept a good offer for Kylian Mbappe. The forward is yet to pen a new deal at the Ligue 1 club and has just a year left on his contract.

IH, RAPAZ... Se liga no que Carlo Ancelotti, treinador do Real Madrid, falou sobre os rumores envolvendo a chegada de Mbappé ao clube merengue! 👀 E aí, o que achou? #RealMadrid #Mbappé pic.twitter.com/ViSvG5mRaQ — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) August 21, 2021

As Kylian Mbappe can sign a pre-contract with any club from January, PSG are looking to make the most of the situation and sell him now. Otherwise, they run the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

So far, PSG have been adamant about keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club and were hopeful of agreeing a new deal. The French club's chief executive Nasser al-Khelaifi issued a statement earlier this summer saying:

"I will be clear: Kylian will be staying in Paris. We are never going to sell him, and he will never leave for free. I never give details to the press about ongoing negotiations. All I can say is that it is coming along nicely."

"I hope that we will find a common ground. It is Paris, Kylian's country and he has a mission: not just to be a football player, but to promote the French league, his country and the capital city."

Kylian Mbappe unsure about PSG future amid Real Madrid talks

Kylian Mbappe openly admitted earlier this summer he was unsure about his future at PSG. He said:

"I need to take the right decision, which is hard, and give myself the best opportunity to decide well. I am somewhere where I'm happy, I feel good. But is it the best place for me? I don't yet have an answer."

Mbappe wanted to see if they were the right side for him in the longer term. The signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer have seemingly not given him an answer.

Will we finally see Real Madrid swooping in for Kylian Mbappe or will the unnamed English club sign him up? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest...

Edited by Anantaajith Ra