"Is Lionel Messi in here?" - Samir Nasri recounts Pep Guardiola's question to Manchester City players in the dressing room

Pep Guardiola's respect for Lionel Messi is huge, with the pair enjoying a spectacular time together during their time at Barcelona. Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has recalled an instance when the tactician asked a question regarding the Argentine, stressing a point in City's dressing room in 2016.

Samir Nasri revealed:

"He [Pep Guardiola] spoke to us about Messi at the start of the [2016-17] season to get a message across. He told us he would be our friend, up until the first matchday of the season, at which point he would have to make choices. Some players were going to be unhappy."

"He asked us in the dressing room, "Is Lionel Messi in here?" So we all looked at each other and said, "no, he isn’t here", to which Pep replied: "So you don’t have the right to talk, because he’s the only player I would never put on the bench, he’s allowed to sulk," added the former Arsenal and Man City star.

Samir Nasri welcomed Pep Guardiola's fondness for Lionel Messi, citing that the two helped each other tremendously and enjoyed a successful spell in Catalonia.

"Lionel Messi is someone that he [Guardiola] greatly appreciates," the former Manchester City midfielder continued.

"They benefited from each other as he started him through the middle, and Messi won him titles – so they have that kind of relationship. I would agree with what he said because at Barcelona Messi was unplayable, he’s in the discussion for the best player of all time. He has the right not to be happy, to come on or off," added Nasri.

Lionel Messi was linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola's achievements at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola was appointed Barcelona manager in the summer of 2008 and he had the privilege to work with the fast-rising Lionel Messi. He converted the Argentine into a false-nine and that proved to be a huge masterstroke.

Leo became a nightmare for opposition defenses, scoring almost at will and making the difference for the team. Under the tactician, he won four consecutive Ballon d'Or awards between 2009 and 2012 as well as two Champions League titles.

During their four-year spell together Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola guided Barcelona to a golden era, winning an unbelievable 14 trophies including a historic sextuple in 2009.

