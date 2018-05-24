Is Neymar on the move again?

An analysis of Neymar's future at PSG and the likelihood of a move back to Spain

Abhinav Mishra CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 24 May 2018, 01:15 IST

Neymar is reportedly unhappy at Barca

Neymar's life is that of a footballing rockstar. Since his arrival in Europe, Neymar has no doubt mesmerized the fans of the beautiful game with his tricks, goals, and assists. But still, there's something he needs to rectify... his attitude.

Having completed a record-breaking and probably the most dramatic transfer in history, Neymar may be on the move again. We assess the top 3 possibilities as to where he could end up next season.

#1 Stay at PSG

This is where most experts would put their money on. Neymar was brought in to be the marquee player at Parc des Princes. Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his club dodged several Uefa Fairplay bullets to build a side destined for Champions League glory. Neymar had all his way in Paris as manager Emery refrained from criticising him even when he clashed with Edinson Cavani for penalty duties. He proved too much to handle for Ligue 1 as he scored 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 appearances. At the big stage- the Champions League, Neymar, and PSG fell way short of expectations. the defeat to Madrid was a reminder that the big boys are still a step ahead. Ronaldo outperformed Neymar and Madrid outclassed PSG.

Still, on the basis of performance, Neymar cannot and should not be axed. His attitude though is a different thing altogether. The Parisian fans are tired of his tantrums and some even believe showing him the exit door is the best way forward. After his recent snub of PSG's title win celebrations, many journalists believe that Neymar may try to force his way out. But it's highly unlikely that the owners would let him go.