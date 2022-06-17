Is Romelu Lukaku Chelsea's worst-ever signing?

When Romelu Lukaku signed for Chelsea in 2021, he was seen as the final piece of the puzzle for the west London club. Chelsea were the Champions League winners, and all that was needed was a top striker. The club went for Lukaku after failing to sign Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, but everyone was more than happy with the transfer.

What has transpired in the last year has been nothing short of a disaster. Lukaku is actively trying to figure out a return to Inter Milan, and Chelsea are also trying to get the deal done.

On that note, we will look at the facts, what Lukaku said about himself and how the fans feel to assess whether the Belgian is the worst signing in the club's history.

Romelu Lukaku, factually a poor signing

If one were to take away everything Lukaku has said or done over the past year and just focus on football, then he would still be a poor signing. Lukaku's transfer fee was £101.7 million, a record fee for Chelsea. The Belgian made 44 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals in all competitions and providing two assists.

Sky Sports @SkySports Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku scored and put in a dominant display on his second Chelsea debut as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates

Considering everyone expected him to score 20 goals in the Premier League alone, it shows that this was a poor return. Lukaku started his second stint with Chelsea well, but he got injured in a Champions League game. Once he returned from injury, he showed glimpses of the form he showed at Inter but nothing substantial for the rest of the season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half.

Lukaku only recorded seven touches against Crystal Palace in February. At any level of any contact sport with a ball, it is impossible to record only seven touches. It just highlights the lack of effort he was showing on the pitch.

Lukaku said all the right stuff, until he didn't

Lukaku talked about adapting himself to the team's needs during his first interview at Stamford Bridge on his return to the club in 2021. He made everyone believe he was back to prove everyone in England wrong.

The lack of commitment and work ethic were accusations leveled at him during his time at Manchester United from 2017-19 but he said Inter had changed him.

Romelu Lukaku in his first interview after returning to Chelsea "Whatever game plan the coach has I can adapt myself to help the team…"

Lukaku credited Antonio Conte for changing him as a player. Lukaku admitted that before Italy, he was a player who liked to run into spaces but since then, he has developed into an all-rounder.

Lukaku then gave his interview to Sky Italia in December, which was released in January. He seemed like a frustrated figure, although he was injured and hadn't played for two months.

Reports have come out recently that Lukaku was in talks with Inter as far back as January itself. It took Lukaku six months to tear up everything he had said at the start of the season.

One source: No players were sticking up for Romelu Lukaku following his interview with Sky Italia. Nobody can believe what he's done.

Lukaku let down his teammates and Tuchel, who relied on him to be the talisman to lead the team to a title charge. At 28, he was supposed to be a leader coming into the club but he behaved like a teen struggling to adjust away from home.

Chelsea fans stabbed in the back

Chelsea fans were very excited for Lukaku, the narrative he had woven with his statements and the hunger he said he had even convinced rival fans. The interview with Sky Italia burned the bridge.

Lukaku said that he wanted to apologize to Inter fans and that Lautaro Martinez should wait at Inter because he will be back. The fans were left perplexed.

Romelu Lukaku on wanting to retire at Chelsea:

"It's the right move for me, for the rest of my career. With a lot of maturity and experience, you come back as a player who can hopefully help the team long term."

“I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”



"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more."

How can a player playing for another team who needs to convince his current set of fans that he is a top player pander to his old team? How can 28-year-old Lukaku treat the club, the Champions of Europe, as a stop-gap when, in his own words, he said he wanted to retire at Chelsea? These contradictory statements were too much for the fans to take.

The fans still tried to back Lukaku, and even until the final game of the season, people would have reluctantly accepted if he decided to stay at the club. Once the fans found out that he had been talking to Inter since January, it was well and truly over. Fans are fickle, but after Lukaku showed no effort on the pitch and learned nothing off the pitch, even the most ardent supporters said it was enough.

Chelsea have had some contentious players over the years. Thibaut Courtois was disliked by fans after he skipped training to force a move to Real Madrid. Courtois did it for his children, who has Lukaku done it for?. Alvaro Morata struggled to adapt to the pressures of England, but he looks like a saint compared to Lukaku.

Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move. Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary.

Lukaku, on his arrival at the club, said that he was on par with Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. A year in, he could not be further from that level. It does look like Lukaku will return to Italy and everyone will get what they want.

For the club's fans, no player has caused them the disappointment and sense of betrayal that the Belgian has over the last year. Considering the hype around the transfer, the fee, the stature of the player and the self sabotage of his image, Lukaku is undoubtedly the worst signing in Chelsea's history.

