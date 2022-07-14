Iskra vs Laçi Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23 

The return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round gets underway as FK Iskra host KF Laçi at DG Arena on Thursday.

Iskra vs Laçi Preview

Iskra snatched a goalless draw against KF Laçi at Elbasan Arena in the first leg. The Albanian side controlled much of the meeting but failed to find the back of the net thanks to Iskra’s agile defense.

The return leg is expected to play out differently, with the teams swapping play patterns from the previous game. Iskra will take the fight to the opposing side while the visitors will be on the defensive. Laçi will likely keep overlapping at arm's length to avoid leaving holes behind.

The Montenegrin club do not have a rich European record. They only made their debut in the UEFA competition last season, reaching the first qualifying round of the Europa League. By contrast, Laçi have been regular contenders since 2010-11.

Iskra are staring at an opportunity to play in the second qualifying round of a UEFA competition for the first time ever. A win over Laçi will make that dream come true. However, a goalless result from the first leg does not necessarily give the hosts the upper hand. The tie remains open, with Laçi also having a fair chance of succeeding.

Iskra vs Laçi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams met for the very first time in the first leg of the ongoing competition. The meeting at Elbasan Arena in Elbasan ended in a goalless draw, with the home side, Laçi, creating most of the goal opportunities at nine attempts against three.

Iskra’s home run has been meager. They have won just once in four matches played at their home turf. They lost twice and were held to a goalless draw once.

Iskra have conceded thrice more goals than they have scored in their last five matches. They scored four goals and conceded 12 in five outings.

Laçi have been quite consistent on the road recently. In their last five away games, they lost twice, won twice and picked one draw.

Laçi found the back of the net in four of their last five away matches, scoring a total of six goals while conceding five.

Iskra have won just one game in their last five matches in all competitions. They have lost twice and have settled for draws twice. Laçi have not fared any better. They have won once, lost three times and have had one stalemate.

Iskra vs Laçi Prediction

Iskra come into the second fixture with some confidence after returning from the first leg unscathed. However, they are now faced with the bigger task of exploiting home advantage which Laçi failed to achieve. Scoring and preventing the visitors from scoring is a mission Iskra must fulfill to make historic progress in the competition.

Laçi will aim for goals, even if they concede. The more they score, the more issues they will compound for the home side. Their posture as visitors gives them better visibility of the game. Finding and exploiting loopholes will help to snatch them from the jaws of death.

We expect Iskra to score the necessary goals for an eventual victory on Thursday.

Prediction: Iskra 3-1 Laçi

Iskra vs Laçi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iskra

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Iskra to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Laçi to score - Yes

