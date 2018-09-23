ISL 2018-19: 5 Foreign Players that clubs should have retained

Chennaiyin are the reigning champions

The 2018-19 edition of the Indian Super League is just around the corner, and all the ten participating teams are into their last lap of preparations for the season. This season like the previous season will see the teams field a maximum of five foreign players in the starting XI.

This season the overall spending on players has been capped at 17.5 crore which is lower than the 18 crore limit the clubs had last season.

The ISL franchises have still not yet managed to get their core foreign players fixed for a couple of seasons. Every year we see a host of new foreigners making their way into the league and host of players departing from the club at the end of the season.

If the ISL teams want stability on and off the field, then some continuity must be present in the club set up. In this article, we take a look at five foreign players that should have been retained by their respective franchise.

*please note the teams mentioned within the bracket is the player's old team or the team that should have retained them.

#5 John Johnson (Bengaluru FC); New Team- ATK

The English defender was crucial to Bengaluru's success last season

John Johnson and Bengaluru FC seemed to be a match made in heaven, with the Englishman being with the Blues from their very first season in Indian football. John Johnson had a huge role to play in ensuring that Bengaluru won 2 I-League trophies, federations cup, the Super Cup and also helped the team make an AFC Cup final appearance.

The English defender was instrumental in BFC's success last season and has been a natural leader for Bengaluru club, leading the team from the back.

John Johnson played 18 games last season and kept seven clean sheets, a stat which is pretty decent keeping in mind the structure and schedule of the ISL.

The 30-year old defender made 12 interceptions, 86 clearances and 23 blocks for BFC last season, and was one of the best defenders for BFC throughout their short history. This season John Johnson will ply his trade for ATK.

