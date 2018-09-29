ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru and Chennaiyin's Derby Rivalry Underlined by Clash of Styles

Chennaiyin coach John Gregory (L) and Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat (R) have different styles

As the 2018/19 Indian Super League season kicks off, the last thing the finalists from the previous campaign expected was to face off against each other in their very first fixture. Runners-up Bengaluru FC host defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

It is a blockbuster fixture involving two teams who also finished first and second in the league phase last season. After Mumbai-Pune, these two teams are the closest in terms of distance and it is a fixture that sees healthy support in the away end as well.

Chennaiyin played at the Kanteerava twice and won both games last season. However, for Bengaluru's new coach Carles Cuadrat, revenge is not on their minds.

"For us, it is all about the three points that are important," Cuadrat said. "If you think about revenge, you are playing outside the reality of a football game. We have to keep the emotional aspect under control.

"That was a final but this is a new season and it's our first game. We are going to play our best game possible and try to get three points at home by being better them on the football pitch. We won't think about previous situations."

Chennaiyin won't take risks against Bengaluru: Cuadrat

The two teams have contrasting styles of play. Under former coach Albert Roca, Bengaluru played a possession game with a bit of directness up front and Cuadrat plans to continue playing with the same philosophy.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat will stick to the club's philosophy [Image: ISL]

On the other hand, Chennaiyin coach John Gregory prioritised work ethic, defensive organisation and counter-attacking football with the end result in mind rather than an attractive style of play.

So what kind of game can we expect when the two giants face off on Sunday?

"They've come here to defend their title," Cuadrat explained. "They feel strong mentally as champions and because they have won twice here.

"So I don't think they will take many risks at the start of the game. We will find ourselves in a situation where they will wait for us and play on the counter-attack.

"We understand that situation and we have been working a lot to try to win by playing to our strengths."

Also read: Bengaluru FC's Philosophy Will Remain the Same, says Coach Carles Cuadrat

Chennaiyin will stick to their proven tactics: Gregory

As defending champions, is Gregory now under pressure to deliver attacking football or will it be more of the same from Chennaiyin this season? With combative midfielder, Dhanpal Ganesh, sidelined with an ACL injury, the coach did say he may have to change the team's style of play a bit but they were under no pressure to make drastic changes.

Chennaiyin's Dhanpal Ganesh is sidelined after an operation to fix his ACL [Image: ISL]

"No, the players aren't under any pressure whatsoever," Gregory said. "I've always encouraged my players to relax and just enjoy playing their football as much as they can and you enjoy it much more when you're winning matches and the rewards that come with it."

"There was a lot of very hard work that went into last season," he continued. "But our style isn't going to change that much, no. Our style won't be dissimilar from last year. Hopefully the style won't change that much and, hopefully, the outcome will be as good.

"Three of our foreign players this season are defenders and they will be pushing for selection in the team. We've got a couple of foreign additions who are obviously going to try and force their way into the team. We've also signed five or six Indian players who will challenge for places."

Also read: I'll Take Albert Roca's Advice on AFC Cup, says Chennaiyin Coach John Gregory

"Defensively we were always very sound last season. We are an organised team, an organised bunch who work hard for one another. The pre-requisite in every game is that you have to be prepared to work hard for 90 minutes and you don't let your teammates down.

"We didn't have the best players last year but we had,, by far, the best team. We were so close together - the staff, the players - there was a fantastic bond and we always helped each other out."

Bengaluru and Chennaiyin kick off their first match at 19:30 IST at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, 30 September.