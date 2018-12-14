ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Chennaiyin FC locks horn with Delhi Dynamos just one game ahead of the third break of Indian Super League. The two teams will play out the fixture at the home ground of Chennaiyin FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC came into the season with the 'Champions' crown, but couldn't reflect any of that in their play. The season started with a 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC, and John Gregory's men had to wait till the 7th match to register their first win. After 11 matches Chennaiyin FC are 9th on the table with 5 points. Apart from the sole win, the only occasions they could avoid a defeat were two draws, against Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos has had one of their poorest ISL performances this season. Even after showcasing good football, the team has lost out, mainly due to lapses in finishing. It is evident that luck too didn't favour Dynamos this season, as they were denied deserving penalties and missed out crucial points. Delhi Dynamos still languishes at the bottom of the table, without a win and 4 points from 4 matches.

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Match Information

Date: 15 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's only injury remains Dhanpal Ganesh who has missed the whole season. Jerry Lalrinzuala is expected to come back to the right-back position in the lineup.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos might miss Adria Carmona, who was substituted in the previous match with an injury. Pritam Kotal and Marti Crespi are possible inclusions in the defence at Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Probable Lineups

Chennaiyin FC (4-3-2-1): Sanjiban Ghosh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Inigo Calderon, Thoi Singh, Raphael Augusto, Anirudh Thapa, Issac Vanmalsawma, Carlos Salom

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Bikramjit Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rene Mihelic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Andrija Kaludjerovic

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: L-L-D-L-W

Delhi Dynamos: L-L-L-L-D

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC: 1

Delhi Dynamos: 4

Draw: 4

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Key Players

Chennaiyin FC

Thoi Singh can play a crucial role against Delhi Dynamos. The 28-year old can attack well through the wings and does have an attribute to take powerful shots from outside the box. A quick attacking midfielder/winger like Thoi will be key in testing the Dynamos custodian regularly.

Delhi Dynamos

Rene Mihelic who has been going through a poor season will be expected to return to form at least by this fixture. The Slovenian-born midfielder's only notable contribution has been the one assist. Still, Mihelic can become handy, if the 30-year old comes up with the killer passes we have previously seen from him.

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Predictions

A match between two teams deteriorating at the bottom, will attract comparatively very less attraction. The records are mostly in favour of the visitors, as Dynamos has beaten Chennaiyin in 4 out of the 9 meetings. Such a result can be expected this time too.

Predicted Score - Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Delhi Dynamos

