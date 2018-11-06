ISL 2018-19: FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos FC| Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Can Lallianzuala Chhangte add to his goalscoring tally? [Image Courtesy: ISL]

Match number 31 of the Hero Indian Super League sees FC Goa play hosts to Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa were having a very decent season before their last match against Jamshedpur FC. Delhi Dynamos on the other hand are coming after a 2-2 draw against the same opponents.

FC Goa have collected 10 points from three wins, one draw and one loss. The team's attack has been top-class, well-praised over most other line-ups. They have scored 15 goals from their five outings and allowed nine including the four at Jamshedpur. If the team gets up well after their first defeat, things will smooth for them against Dynamos.

Delhi Dynamos is a team which needs to realize that draws don't win tournaments. They have played out four draws and three defeats, yet to register the first win of the season. Dynamos is lacking a very needed motive to attack and score goals. The team hasn't scored more than two goals in any single match, and leads taken are given away cheaply. If Josep Gombau manages a solution for secure leads, Dynamos can still make a way back.

Match Information

Date: 7th November, 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Team News

FC Goa

Ferran Corominas will be back with the squad after his suspension to a red card. Goa, despite their big margin victory, wouldn't might any surprising changes as the same line-up has played them out well.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos has a full squad available without any injuries or suspensions. Vinit Rai is a possible change that can happen in the midfield. Adria Carmona, the substitute player who scored last match, might be given a start for his good control of the overall style of play.

Probable Line-ups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Francisco Dorronsoro, Mohammed Dhot, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Bikramjit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Adria Carmona, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Form Guide

FC Goa: L-W-W-W-D

Delhi Dynamos: D-L-L-D-D

Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 6

Delhi Dynamos: 3

Draws: 1

Key Players

FC Goa

FC Goa is a team who win games at midfield and their midfield duties are assigned to Edu Bedia. The Spanish born has been very sharp in his passing with 84 percent accuracy this season, without giving away the ball cheaply. This alone makes him Goa's most important player and distribution channel for the attacks.

Delhi Dynamos

Marcos Tebar did a great work for Dynamos against Jamshedpur FC. Being another Spaniard, he will be the best counterpart for Edu Bedia in the Delhi lineup. Tebar too has been on target with most of his passes - something that the team really requires at the situation.

Prediction

Delhi Dynamos would need to put up a very tough fight to match with the strategy of FC Goa. FC Goa has been linking up their departments well, way better than Delhi Dynamos. With the home support combining with their play, FC Goa are clearly the favourites.

Predicted Score: FC Goa 3-1 Delhi Dynamos