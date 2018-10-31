ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 31 Oct 2018, 17:02 IST

A 'draw-loving' Jamshedpur FC plays host to a 'goal-loving' FC Goa at Jamshedpur in the first match of November of the Hero Indian Super League. The match is sure to be full of goals as both the teams have marked start to their journey with plenty of them.

Jamshedpur FC have seven points - one win and four consecutive draws. They are never behind in scoring goals. The Men of Steel has 8 goals scored from 5 matches, not forgetting to score in any match. The fact that 7 different players have opened their account, shows how good they are. But, the problems lie in the defence. They haven't managed to keep a clean sheet after their opening match of the season. A better discipline from the back would reduce a lot of problems - but is a restless task against FC Goa.

FC Goa is another unbeaten team, rich in goals scored. They have 10 points from three wins and a draw, which came against NorthEast United. From the four matches, Sergio Lobera's men have scored 14 goals and conceded just 5. A far better performance is seen from the Goan defenders, compared to the previous seasons, which is making things easier for the Spanish-manager. If the Gaurs still have the thirst for goal, an easy 3 points can be bagged from Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 1 November

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Midfielder Mobashir Rahman remains injured in the Jamshedpur squad. Cesar Ferrando might not want any changes in the lineup other than a better performance from the same back four that faced Kerala Blasters. Any chance of a rotation would be, Farukh Choudhary going out for Jerry Mawhmingthanga.

FC Goa

The visitors would badly miss the services of their top scorer Ferran Coro, for he is out suspended by a red card in the late minutes against Pune City. Goa would have to bring in Manvir Singh to the striker position and Miguel Hernandez might be given a chance in the midfield.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul, Sanjay Balmuchu, Tiri, Dhanachandra Singh, Yumnam Raju, Mario Arques, Memo, Michael Soosairaj, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Sergio Cidoncha, Tim Cahill

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Chinglensana Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Miguel Hernandez, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: D-D-D-D-W

FC Goa: W-W-W-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC: 0

FC Goa: 2

Draws: 0

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Cesar Ferrando has been opening chances to youngsters and one such player who is making use of the opportunity is Michael Soosairaj. The former Chennai City FC midfielder scored a glorious goal against Kerala Blasters. The club would demand his good runs once again as they face FC Goa in a very crucial game.

FC Goa

Ahmed Jahouh will have to take charge to stop the attacks Jamshedpur builds. The presence of Tim Cahill in the opposition would require the defenders to be alert, which Jahouh can help. The Moroccan can also be handy in attacks creating space for the attacking midfielders.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Predictions

Keeping the points aside, both the clubs are well balanced. The minute leaks from the Jamshedpur FC defence have put them down and FC Goa is a team well prepared to pounce on such opportunities.

Predicted Score Jamshedpur FC 2:3 FC Goa