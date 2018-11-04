ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 39 // 04 Nov 2018, 15:47 IST

Kerala Blasters will be looking to end their run of four consecutive draws [Image: ISL]

One of the most awaited matches of Hero Indian Super League, the South-Indian derby will be taking place as Kerala Blasters encounters Bengaluru FC in Kochi on Monday. As much as the clubs meet, it is an equal competition between the two biggest fan clubs in the country - Manjappada and West Block Blues.

The hosts are not having the best of their times. David James very well knows draws are not going to take them to the top. Although Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in the 5 matches they have played, the four draws and a win has awarded them only seven points. Even the beautifully carved attacks lack their finishing touch. It will be just hopes for the fans that these will change soon.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, has landed in Kochi with a bag full of confidence. They have won their two previous outings and the form players like Miku, Sunil Chhetri and Eric Partaalu are gives nightmares to any defence in the league. If things keep going the way they are for Bengaluru, it wouldn't be difficult to manage a victory.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Match Information

Date: 5th November, 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters do not have any injuries or suspensions. They might go in with the same attack, but Mohammad Rakip's spot in the defence remains doubtful. If a change is made, two possible inclusions are Lalruatthara and Anas Edathodika, the latter having an advantage of experience.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC also has all their players available. The lineup may not get any changes as the manager is trying out different legs as substitutions. Any rotation is not expected in a key match like this against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Line-ups

Kerala Blasters (4-1-4-1): Naveen Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Cyril Kali, Nikola Krcmarevic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seiminlen Doungel, CK Vineeth, Slavisa Stojanovic, Matej Poplatnik

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Miku

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Form Guide

Kerala Blasters: D-D-D-D-W

Bengaluru FC: W-W-D-W-L

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters: 0

Bengaluru FC: 2

Draws: 0

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Key Players

Kerala Blasters: CK Vineeth

Kerala Blasters' leading goal scorer will be their most key player again. The Kerala-born player has already scored this season, that too at vital moments. The team would require his good services again for their first home win of the season. Employing him in the midfield is offering him space, which the manager believes he will make use of.

Bengaluru FC: Miku

Miku will be looking to continue his goalscoring form [Image: ISL]

Bengaluru FC has will be eyeing nothing less than goals. The right man for this is Miku. The Venezuelan's love for away goals is well known and if Kerala Blasters don't do the homework to block this man, Kerala will have to suffer his destruction. He has scored 3 goals this season from 4 matches and provided one assist.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Predictions

It is a home match for Kerala Blasters and the support they enjoy at Kochi is immeasurable. Bengaluru FC will have to face this too after overcoming the 11 men on field. Though Bengaluru has the upper hand on paper, Kerala Blasters might be able to hold the visitors.

Predicted Score - Kerala Blasters 1:1 Bengaluru FC