ISL 2019-20: Team of the Season featuring Indian players

The Indian Super League trophy for 2019-20 season (Photo credit: Indian Super League)

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League is a box of surprises as it has taken fans on a roller-coaster ride of excitement, thrill, and passion. Every year, we see new players in the ISL proving themselves to their respective clubs in their first season while the mainstays work on improving themselves with every match.

While players like Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna set the league alight with their goal contributions, Indian players are not too far behind either, as Sunil Chhetri and Brandon Fernandes have their own tricks up their sleeves. Upcoming defenders like Narender Gehlot and Sarthak Golui have put in impressive performances while experienced players like Pratik Chaudhari did no harm to their reputation.

Just 3⃣ matches to go until the end of the season!



Is this how the Golden Boot race will end?

#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/F7oh920Pf6 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 3, 2020

Having said that, we take a look at the best XI made out of Indian players for the 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League.

You may also like: ISL 2019-20: Player ratings of Indian National Team regulars

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu marshaling his defence (Photo credit: Indian Super League)

Amrinder Singh was the best goalkeeper in the league in the 2018-19 season but the Mumbai City FC goalkeeper has been a shadow of his former self this term with the defence protecting him also not doing him any favours.

The Indian national team's preferred No.1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, on the other hand, has been excellent and has conceded only 11 goals in 17 matches during which he also made 46 saves. Four teams, including semi-finalists Chennaiyin FC, failed to score against the 28-year in 180 minutes of action in the league stage.

Arindam Bhattacharya was also excellent throughout the season and kept 9 clean sheets allowing only 14 goals to go past him in 17 matches. The former Mohun Bagan keeper also fended off the very promising Dheeraj Singh Moriangthem waiting in the wings for his opportunity to take over the No.1 spot.

Advertisement

You may also like: ISL 2019-20: 5 Reasons why Kerala Blasters failed to qualify for the knockouts in the last three seasons

1 / 4 NEXT