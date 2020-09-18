Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2020-21

Istanbul Basaksehir take on Galatasaray in the lesser of the Istanbul derbies, as Cimbom travel to the Fatih Terim Arena in the second round of the Turkish Super Lig 2020-21 matches.

Basaksehir, the defending champions, will be hoping to get their first points on the board this season while Galatasaray will look to continue their excellent form after going seven games without a loss.

It was a catastrophic opening day of the 2020-21 campaign for Istanbul Basaksehir, with the champions going down to newly promoted Hatayspor by a 2-0 scoreline. Miseries in Antioch were further compounded by wins for most of their title rivals in the opening fixtures.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, had no problems getting past Gaziantep, who'd finished eighth to Gala's sixth in last season's table. Radamel Falcao was in fine form as he grabbed a brace and an assist in a comfortable 3-1 victory at home.

The opening day win was followed by a 3-1 win over Azerbaijani side FK Neftchi in a UEFA Europa League qualifying tie, despite Fatih Terim naming a heavily-rested lineup in his 500th game in charge.

👑 İmparator Fatih Terim, bu akşam kazanılan Neftçi FK karşılaşmasıyla birlikte Galatasaray'ın başında teknik direktör olarak 500. resmi maçına çıktı. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P13tXAd3CK — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 17, 2020

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

Istanbul Basaksehir have dominated Galatasaray in this fixture, with Gala only managing to defeat their cross-town rivals twice in the last 10 games. Basaksehir have won five of those games, with a stalemate occurring thrice, just as it did the last time these teams met in June, with a 1-1 draw at the Fatih Terim Arena.

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Galatasaray form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Team News

Okan Buruk welcomes the side with which he won seven Turkish Super Lig titles, but there will be no time for sentiment as he looks to bounce back from the opening day loss. Istanbul Basaksehir have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (left-back) from Celtic, with Nacer Chadli (midfielder) and Rafael da Silva (right-back) having arrived earlier.

Yeah, you heard it right.😉 https://t.co/MuDwUdQqa4 — Istanbul Basaksehir ENG (@ibfk2014En) September 9, 2020

There's a full squad to choose from, with the exception of goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer, but he wasn't in the first team picture by any means. Buruk is likely to play a strong side, with Chadli, Rafael and Boli likely to start.

Injuries: Muhammed Sengezer

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

The dilemma for Fatih Terim as he heads to the stadium named after him is whether to rotate his side as he weighs up a tough Europa League qualification fixture against Hajduk Split. That game arrives just four days after taking on Basaksehir, which is then followed by the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahce 72 hours later.

On the injury front, new signing Oghenekaro Etebo will miss this game through injury, while Emre Akbaba is also out for this match but is facing a race to be fit for the game against Fenerbahce. Fernando Muslera's leg fracture will keep him out until January, so Fatih Ozturk will continue in goal in his stead.

Injuries: Emre Akbaba, Oghenekaro Etebo, Fernando Muslera

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Predicted Lineups

Istanbul Basaksehir predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok (GK); Rafael da Silva, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mahmut Tekdemir, Daniel Aleksic, Irfan Kahveci; Edin Visca, Enzo Crivelli, Nacer Chadli

Galatasaray predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fatih Ozturk (GK); Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Marcelo Sarachhi; Taylan Antalyali, Younes Belhanda; Emre Kilinc, Sofiane Feghouli, Ryan Babel; Radamel Falcao

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction

The loss to Hatayspor would have served as a wake up call to Buruk's men, but with the summer signings likely to start, Edin Visca and Enzo Crivelli ought to trouble Galatasaray's somewhat leaky backline. However, Fatih Terim brings firepower of his own, and we could witness an evenly-fought contest with goals on either end.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-2 Galatasaray