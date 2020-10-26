Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Istanbul Basaksehir are set to host Paris Saint-Germain at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League group game.

Istanbul Basaksehir come into this game in good form, having thrashed Antalyaspor 5-1 in the Super Lig on Saturday.

A brace from Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Visca and goals from Turkish midfielder Irfan Kahveci, French striker Enzo Crivelli and Brazil international Giuliano de Paula secured the win for Okan Buruk's men.

Veteran German striker Lukas Podolski scored the consolation goal for Antalyaspor, who had Brazilian winger Amilton sent off in the first half.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat Dijon 4-0 on Saturday in Ligue 1. Braces from young attacker Moise Kean and French superstar Kylian Mbappe ensured victory for the Parisien giants.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain have never played each other in an official fixture.

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide in Super Lig: L-L-D-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Brazilian full-back Junior Caicara, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of young midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu.

Injured: Junior Caicara

Doubtful: Azubuike Okechukwu

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has a few injury issues to contend with in his squad. Senegal international Idrissa Gueye, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, striker Mauro Icardi, left-back Juan Bernat, German right-back Thilo Kehrer and key midfielder Marco Verratti are all out due to injuries.

Goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier has tested positive for coronavirus and will be unavailable as he remains in isolation and recovers.

Injured: Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat, Marco Verratti, Thilo Kehrer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alexandre Letellier

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mehmet Topal, Irfan Kahveci, Berkay Ozkan, Edin Visca, Demba Ba, Deniz Turuc

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir lost their first group game in the Champions League, with RB Leipzig beating them 2-0. They will be the underdogs going into this game, and will need to be at their very best in order to stand a chance against a supremely-talented Paris Saint-Germain side.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, produced a muted performance in their 2-1 loss to Manchester United. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to get going, and that needs to change if the Parisiens intend to replicate their Champions League run from last season.

Paris Saint-Germain will be the overwhelming favourites for this game, and should emerge as comfortable victors.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

