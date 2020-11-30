Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Istanbul Basaksehir are set to play hosts to RB Leipzig on Wednesday at the 3. Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in their UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Istanbul Basaksehir come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Denizlispor on Saturday in the Super Lig.

A brace from Norway international Fredrik Gulbrandsen and a goal from former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba for Istanbul Basaksehir were cancelled out by goals from right-back Ozer Ozdemir, Colombia international Hugo Rodallega and Polish midfielder Radoslaw Murawski for Denizlispor.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Goals from Spanish left-back Angelino and midfielder Christopher Nkunku secured the win for RB Leipzig. Veteran striker Fabian Klos scored the consolation goal for Arminia Bielefeld.

➕3️⃣ more points 🙌



Seven wins from seven at home 🤩💯



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig #RBLDSC pic.twitter.com/QDHIs6fjiN — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 28, 2020

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

7️⃣ Home games in 2020/21



7️⃣ Victories ✅



The #RedBullArena is an absolute fortress this season 🏟️💪



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/rlqGUcfEJb — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 29, 2020

The match was played a month ago at the Red Bull Arena, with RB Leipzig beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0. A brace from Angelino, who is on loan from Premier League club Manchester City, ensured victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide in the Super Lig: W-W-W-L-D

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-W

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk will be unable to call upon the services of Serbia international Danijel Aleksic, French attacker Enzo Crivelli and Brazilian full-back Junior Caicara, who are all out injured.

Injured: Danijel Aleksic, Enzo Crivelli, Junior Caicara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will be without Germany international Benjamin Henrichs, South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan and right-back Lukas Klostermann, who are all nursing injuries. Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer and young winger Fabrice Hartmann are also injured.

Injured: Benjamin Henrichs, Hwang Hee-chan, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Deniz Turuc, Edin Visca, Demba Ba, Nacer Chadli

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Angelino

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir sit at the bottom of their Champions League group. They beat Manchester United a few weeks ago, but were thrashed in the reverse fixture. They will be the underdogs coming into this game.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, reached the semi-finals last season in the Champions League, but have struggled in this campaign. They sit third in the group, and are on the same points as Paris Saint-Germain. A win here could be crucial if they are to progress in the competition.

RB Leipzig will be the favorites to win the game, and have a talented squad capable of triumphing over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 RB Leipzig

