"It could have been expensive if she couldn't stand me” – When ex-Arsenal ace Nicklas Bendtner dated Manchester United legend’s daughter

Former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner once revealed that his relationship with ex-Manchester United player Steve Bruce's daughter arose from a bet with a teammate.

The Denmark international joined the Gunners' youth setup in 2004. He was sent out on loan to Bruce's Birmingham City during the 2006-07 campaign. It was here that he took a liking to the former Hull City manager's daughter, Amy Bruce.

Admitting that his first meeting with Amy was the result of a bet, Bendtner said (via Daily Star):

"All of a sudden, I bet £1,000 with people like McSheffrey, Clemence and Johnson, who's our captain. It could have been expensive if she couldn't stand me."

Luckily for the 35-year-old, Amy fancied him and their pair began to see each other soon after. He added:

"Contrary to the plan, I went and fell in love with Amy."

Bendnter returned to Arsenal after completing his loan spell in 2007. In the end, it wasn't to be for the couple, with the two going their separate ways in 2008.

The forward would eventually depart the Emirates Stadium in 2014, completing a free transfer to Wolfsburg. During his stay in north London, Bendtner completed two other loan spells at Juventus and Sunderland.

Overall, he made 171 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 47 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions.

"Couldn’t stop doing a giggle to himself" - When ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner made Manchester United legend laugh

Nicklas Bendtner in action against Manchester United clash (via Getty Images)

While on talkSPORT Breakfast in 2020, former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner stated how he made a fuming Steve Bruce laugh. The Manchester United legend was the boss at the time at Birmingham City, where the Denmark international was on loan.

Undergoing a spell on the sidelines as a result of injury, the striker was questioned about attending lap dancing clubs. Addressing the incident on talkSPORT, he said:

“I had an injury. I had such huge respect for Steve. People I really respect I cannot lie to. I have to be completely honest. He called me in fuming. He was really upset."

"When he was explaining, ‘You’ve been out four times this week’. I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, Steve, it was five.' He didn’t really know how to react. He was so mad but couldn’t stop doing a giggle to himself.”

During his loan spell with Birmingham, Bendtner scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 48 appearances across competitions.