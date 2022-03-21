"It hurt everyone" - PSG Captain Marquinhos urges team to move on from Champions League heartbreak after latest setback against Monaco

PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 clash after losing 3-2 to Real Madrid on aggregate.

The Parisians dominated the first leg of the tie at the Parc des Princes and won the match 1-0. They doubled their lead in the first half of the second leg and were largely expected to go through to the next round.

However, an inspirational comeback by Real Madrid saw them score three goals in the second half of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick was enough to sink the French side.

The Ligue 1 team bounced back almost immediately, thrashing Bordeaux 3-0 in the league just a few days after their loss to Real Madrid. However, that win last week has now been marred by their 3-0 loss to AS Monaco.

PSG still have a 12-point lead in the league and are unlikely to be caught at this point. However, defeats of such margins are unlikely to improve the atmphsphere in Paris.

Club captain Marquinhos decided to open up about the mindset of the team. He said:

“If you look at the continuity of events, yes, it hurt everyone: the fans, us players. There was a lot of expectation after the very good first game at the Parc. It’s a defeat that hurts us, but we have other goals to achieve. We only have the Ligue 1 left. We must show another mentality, because otherwise we will lose this title too.”

PSG aim to move on from their Champions League defeat and clinch the Ligue 1 title after the international break

Marquinhos in action for Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have a few important games coming up in the French league. They will clash against second-placed Olympique de Marseille a few weeks after the international break and only a win will be a strong enough statement for the Ligue 1 giants.

Paris will play Lorient on April 3 after the international break, and will hope that the break refreshes the mentality and spirit of the players at the club.

