"It is impossible there is another like him" - David Beckham chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the two greatest footballers of this generation. Debate as to who is better between the two has raged on for more than a decade now.

David Beckham's comments on the age-old debate have now resurfaced. In an earlier interview with Argentine outlet Telam, the Manchester United legend praised both Messi and Ronaldo but admitted that the Argentine was in a class of his own:

"He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest."

David Beckham and Lionel Messi had faced off against each other in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in 2013 when PSG came up against Barcelona.

Barcelona went through on away goals after the two legs ended 2-2 and 1-1. Messi, who scored in the first leg, started the second leg on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

PSG took the lead in the second leg, but Messi's introduction changed the flow of the game and helped Barcelona secure a vital draw. Speaking about Messi's impact, Beckham said:

"We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored."

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have struggled at Manchester United and PSG this season

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has not gone according to plan. While the Portuguese superstar has been United's top goalscorer this season, the Red Devils have been knocked out of all cup competitions and are in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Owen Hargreaves on United (Ex-United):



“There was no real quality. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo during that game, he had had enough. He got no service. He got nothing to him.



“There’s so many good players out there but really you’d expect way, way more from Manchester United.” Owen Hargreaves on United (Ex-United):“There was no real quality. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo during that game, he had had enough. He got no service. He got nothing to him.“There’s so many good players out there but really you’d expect way, way more from Manchester United.” https://t.co/4ChYWZQr40

Manchester United are currently in seventh position in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Despite having scored 12 goals in the Premier League, both Ronaldo himself and Manchester United would have definitely expected a better season.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's move to PSG was expected to finally deliver an elusive UEFA Champions League title to the French club. However, a disappointing exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the round-of-16 has seen PSG's own fans boo the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. https://t.co/AhfhmCbflf

Compared to his extremely high standards, his performances in Ligue 1 have also not been up to the mark. While Messi does have an impressive 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances, he has only managed to find the back of the net 3 times in the league.

PSG are well on course to win Ligue 1 this season and hold a twelve-point lead over second-placed Marseille. But their abject elimination in the Champions League means that this season will be viewed as a failure for both PSG and Messi.

Edited by Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Who has had a greater impact on the game? Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 6 votes so far