“[It is a] dysfunctional team” – Rio Ferdinand claims no one can ‘really point the finger’ at Pochettino after PSG’s Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dream of winning the Champions League was yet again crushed ruthlessly after they suffered a heart-rending 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid. The players have been criticized for their soft display and inability to deal with the pressure of the big occasion.

Even manager Mauricio Pochettino has been getting some stick for being slow to react and not making changes to tactics and personnel promptly with the team down. 2008 Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand has, however, come to the Argentine's rescue amid criticism.

Speaking to BT Sport in the post-match analysis of the PSG vs Real Madrid game, the former Manchester United defender deflected the criticism aimed at the manager. He said:

“I don’t think so given the history at PSG. Many managers have been there now and won the league and failed in the Champions League."

Ferdinand was quick to mention that crashing out at the knockout stages of the Champions League has been a recurring theme for PSG no matter how many big players they have at the club.

"We saw today how the team folded, and this isn’t just a one season episode, this is something that continually happens every single year where you go, ”do you know what, PSG with the talent they’ve got, especially in attacking areas, with the experience that they’ve got, an array of international big players they’ve got, they’re gonna have a chance of winning it’’.

William Hill @WilliamHill



12-13 = QF

13-14 = QF

14-15 = QF

15-16 = QF

16-17 = R16

17-18 = R16

18-19 = R16

19-20 = 🥈

20-21 = SF

21-21 = R16



Money can't buy you PSG in the Champions League since the takeover in 2011:12-13 = QF13-14 = QF14-15 = QF15-16 = QF16-17 = R1617-18 = R1618-19 = R1619-20 = 🥈20-21 = SF21-21 = R16Money can't buy you #UCL happiness... PSG in the Champions League since the takeover in 2011:12-13 = QF13-14 = QF14-15 = QF15-16 = QF16-17 = R1617-18 = R1618-19 = R1619-20 = 🥈20-21 = SF21-21 = R16Money can't buy you #UCL happiness... https://t.co/sbDX3q4ot6

In the last ten seasons, the French giants have been unable to cross the hurdles of the knockout phases of Europe's premier club tournament, only once making it to the final in 2019-20.

They have crashed out four times in the quarter-finals and four times in the Round of 16 phases, including this season. Ferdinand chose to blame it on the team and said:

"And they fall at the quarter-final, semi-final hurdles, they’ve lost in the final. This is something that just happens. [It is a] dysfunctional team, I think that sums it up quite well about the way that they play. So I don’t think you can really point the finger too much at Pochettino when this has happened season after season."

PSG had a golden opportunity to win the Champions League this season

It could be argued that PSG have never been in a better position to win the Champions League. They are enjoying a healthy lead in Ligue 1, which meant they could have rested players before the big clash against Los Blancos and potentially in later games.

It all seems more baffling when one takes a look at the star-studded squad the Parisians have at their disposal. They signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, all of whom have won the Champions League and brought their rich experience to the dressing room.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The forward criticised the keeper for Real Madrid's equaliser, before Gigi pointed out that Neymar had conceded possession ahead of Madrid's second



Full story: Neymar and Donnarumma squared up to each other in the dressing room after PSG's UCL exit.The forward criticised the keeper for Real Madrid's equaliser, before Gigi pointed out that Neymar had conceded possession ahead of Madrid's secondFull story: es.pn/369shQA Neymar and Donnarumma squared up to each other in the dressing room after PSG's UCL exit.The forward criticised the keeper for Real Madrid's equaliser, before Gigi pointed out that Neymar had conceded possession ahead of Madrid's second 😤 Full story: es.pn/369shQA https://t.co/y8VBpiHwde

More importantly, the Ligue 1 giants were able to hang on to Kylian Mbappe, who was eager to sign for Los Blancos; their rivals on the night.

Furthermore, they also have arguably the best players in goalkeeper and right-back positions in the world right now in Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi. Yet, when Real Madrid got serious in the second half and played with high intensity, the away side seemed to lack the nous to see out the game despite being 2-0 up on aggregate at half-time.

It was a men-against-boys scenario and the Santiago Bernabeu side were clearly the hungrier, more mature and determined side on the night.

Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club is surely uncertain at the moment, but this defeat could also hurt PSG in their aim to keep Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at the club next season.

Edited by S Chowdhury