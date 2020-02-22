It is a privilege to have Adebayor for the Superclásico: Roque Santa Cruz

This Sunday the biggest game in Paraguayan football will take place as Olimpia play host to arch-nemesis Cerro Porteño, in a game dubbed as the Paraguayan Superclásico.

One player who is no stranger to these type of games is Roque Santa Cruz, who in his last time facing Cerro last season scored an impressive four goals, in a 4-2 victory, a result which ended their rivals title hopes. This time around Roque expects things to plan out differently.

“We are in a new championship, obviously that it is always a match with a different appeal, for us the players also looking a bit at what the mood hit can represent in the context of the points. It always has transcendental importance for what will come next and we live it as it is, with the emotion that always precedes the classics and with the illusion of being able to play a great game again.”

The Superclásico, like any derby match, is full of drama and unpredictability, in the last five, there has only been one goalless draw and eighteen goals scored. Olimpia is unbeaten in their last six matches, with Cerro last winning in May 2018.

The former Manchester City player said, “A classic is always played differently and the moments don't matter. Also when you talk about a team of players so substitutions become important, what you can change is always replenished with players of the same level so we do not think much about what they can do. We focus more on what we can do, on doing our job correctly and raising the game as we always play it and focusing on our virtues rather than looking at what Cerro can do.”

Emmanuel Adebayor who joined Olimpia two weeks ago has been training with the squad this week and will start from the bench. Santa Cruz who played with the Togo striker at Manchester City is excited about reuniting on the field.

"As training sessions have passed, it has seen him feel more comfortable. He has arrived in a very friendly dressing room, where his adaptation is taking place very well. Working with the team will know how to find his football and how to give us his qualities. We live with him with great enthusiasm because we want to see him play and that people can enjoy it."

Santa Cruz hoped for a great start for his team-mate and buddy who was instrumental in bringing him to the Paraguayan League,

"It is a privilege to have him. Hopefully, he can have his first minutes and above all things that is a successful debut, were even able to achieve a goal and we can enjoy a win in a game that has a special feature for being classic.”