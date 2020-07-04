"It is Lionel Messi who has to decide" - Veron sheds light on Barcelona talisman's rumoured departure

Juan Sebastian Veron believes it is impossible to imagine Barcelona without Lionel Messi.

Veron said that only Lionel Messi can make a decision on his future and backed his compatriot to make the right move.

Lionel Messi may leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Lionel Messi has cut a frustrated figure in recent games for Barcelona. His 700th senior career goal against Atletico Madrid was not enough as the Catalan giants went on to drop two points in a demotivating 2-2 draw.

Barcelona, on the back of two consecutive draws, are now four points away from Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings. There's a serious sense of unrest and hostility among the players as well as manager Quique Setien, who could be axed if things don't turn around quickly.

Various reports even affirm that Lionel Messi wants to leave his beloved club after 16 long years at the top level; thereby sending shock waves across the footballing fraternity.

His compatriot Juan Sebastian Veron addressed the issue regarding his potential departure, claiming that it is impossible to imagine Barcelona without Lionel Messi.

Also read: Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona in 2021? Analysing the Argentine superstar's next big move

"Can't imagine Lionel Messi outside Barcelona," says Veron

Lionel Messi in disappointment after the 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid

Advertisement

Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge, were discussing putting pen to paper on a lengthy contract before a turbulent set of events began to unfold at Barcelona.

He has been held responsible for various incidents within Camp Nou by the Spanish media, owing to the comments he has made on his own players and Eric Abidal earlier this year.

As a result, Lionel Messi has hogged the headlines for the wrong reasons, such as potentially playing a part in Ernesto Valverde's dismissal, for example.

Out of this world 🐐 pic.twitter.com/b7VCxErLks — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 2, 2020

Regardless, current form and the shock transfer of Arthur Melo to Juventus has not helped Barcelona. Admitting the same, Veron said:

"It is not a good period for the team, they are undergoing a replacement and these replacements are difficult; it is difficult to find a Xavi and an Iniesta, you will not find either. It is a moment of transition and complexity that ultimately Barcelona will have to work to find the answer to all that."

Veron, who won 73 caps with Argentina and shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi, is set to take over as president of Argentine club Estudiantes.

Juan Sebastian Veron and Lionel Messi played together for Argentina

He is someone who knows Lionel Messi well, and believes Barcelona are unimaginable without him.

According to the former Manchester United and Chelsea player, the only person who can affect Lionel Messi's decision is the man himself. Veron added:

"If you want to come here [Estudiantes], you have the '10' ensured. Beyond that, I don't really imagine him outside Barcelona, but they are all things that today we are saying this and tomorrow we see him out there going to another club. The reality is that he who has the decision and sees his desire; no one else will know."

Despite recent events, Lionel Messi could well complete his career at Barcelona.

He'll be looking to guide his side to victory when they travel to Villarreal on July 5. A loss there would all but destroy Lionel Messi's hopes of lifting another La Liga.

Also Read: Former Barcelona coach says Lionel Messi "still the same," rubbishes rumours of his departure