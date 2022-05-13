“It could be a little Lukaku-ish with Chelsea” – Teddy Sheringham ‘not sure’ whether Erling Haaland suits Manchester City

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has raised concerns over Erling Haaland's suitability to play for Manchester City.

The prolific Norwegian striker is set to join the Cityzens, with the side agreeing to pay the £51 million release clause for the Borussia Dortmund forward. He joins Pep Guardiola's side as one of Europe's most coveted goalscorers, having scored a remarkable 85 goals in 88 appearances for BVB.

However, Sheringham isn't so sure that the 21-year-old will be a success at Manchester City.

He used Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as an example of how things may pan out for the former RB Salzburg striker. Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer from Inter Milan having been regarded as another top European striker. However, he has encountered a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge. He has scored just eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances since his clubd-record £97.5 million move last summer.

Sheringham told Stadium Astro (via Football365):

“I think it could be a little Lukaku-ish with Chelsea. I’m not sure….I mean, I’m sure he’s in safe hands. I love Pep Guardiola.”

Sheringham also spoke of the type of striker Manchester City will be getting in Haaland, saying:

“Haaland is more of a player when he breaks away and gets his legs going, striding beyond defenders. When you play for Man City, you’re camped in on the edge of their area so you’ve got to be able to feed balls into your centre-forwards and I’m not sure that’s one of his assets.”

Manchester City have long needed a new striker

Erling Haaland is a goalscoring machine

Despite Teddy Sheringham's reservations over Erling Haaland as part of their side, Manchester City have arguably needed a new centre-forward for a while now.

Ever since Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona last summer, the Premier League leaders have somewhat lacked that killer instinct in front of goal.

That's not to say the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling haven't pulled their weight.

Guardiola's side are currently the highest scorers in the Premier League with 94 goals even in the absence of a proven centre-forward.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave





66 apps

61

15





16 apps

17

4





39 apps

14

5



Be afraid, very afraid… Erling Haaland’s Goal & Assist record in the league:66 apps611516 apps1739 apps14Be afraid, very afraid… Erling Haaland’s Goal & Assist record in the league:🇩🇪66 apps61 ⚽️15 🅰️🇦🇹16 apps17 ⚽️4 🅰️🇳🇴39 apps14 ⚽️5 🅰️Be afraid, very afraid… 😱😱😱 https://t.co/jW4IgGUQYt

However, their demoralizing exit in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid was evidence of a need to have a centre-forward with a proven goalscoring record. They created a good number of chances over the two legs but couldn't finish a majority of them.

Haaland will provide this in abundance alongside offering Guardiola vital options in attack.

Manchester City are in pole position to win their fourth Premier League title under the Spaniard but it's the Champions League trophy that the club have long desired.

With a striker of Haaland's magnitude in the side, they may finally end their long wait for a first Champions League win.

Edited by Aditya Singh