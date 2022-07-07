"It’ll spoil his legacy" - Steve McManaman explains why Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't swap Manchester United for Chelsea

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that leaving Manchester United for Chelsea would 'spoil his legacy.'

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese international, who has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer so he can pursue his sixth Champions League title elsewhere.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly met with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over a potential transfer, but McManaman has told HorseRacing.net that he would be 'amazed' if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ends up at Stamford Bridge.

The former Real Madrid and England wideman stated (as per The Express):

“I’d be amazed if he went to Chelsea. Amazed. I can’t see him going to another English team. I just cannot see it happening. It’ll spoil his legacy after everything he has done at Manchester United."

McManaman also confessed that he found the whole saga 'strange', as he further added:

“It’s a very strange one. He only joined a year ago, and that’s just madness in itself."

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last summer from Juventus after 12 years away from the club and scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across the campaign.

Chelsea are still seeking their first signing of the summer under new owner Todd Boehly. They are also looking for a replacement for centre-forward Romelu Lukaku, who has rejoined Inter Milan following a disastrous return to the west London club.

Signing Ronaldo from their Premier League rivals would undoubtedly cause shockwaves at Old Trafford, but the Blues are certainly in the market for a new centre-forward this summer.

Steve McManaman can't see logic behind Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United to join PSG

The Portuguese superstar has also been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 champions, which would of course see him be teammates alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, McManaman does not see how throwing Ronaldo into the mix could possibly help any of the parties involved, as the pundit proclaimed:

"PSG don’t need Ronaldo. It just muddies the water. It might be a newspaper writer’s dream to have Messi and Ronaldo in the same team three months before the Qatar World Cup but, come on, it just seems nonsensical.”

The upcoming Qatar World Cup later this year is almost certainly Ronaldo and Messi's last chance to win the one prize that has eluded both players throughout their extraordinary careers.

