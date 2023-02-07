“It makes me laugh” – Max Allegri makes honest admission about Juventus’ objectives for the season

Italian giants Juventus are experiencing a turbulent 2022-23 football campaign. Things got worse for the Old Lady when they were handed a 15-point deduction due to financial irregularities.

The sanction has now seen manager Massimiliano Allegri review their objectives for the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign, especially in Serie A.

Prior to the heavy 15-point deduction, Juve were in contention for a top-four finish. However, as it stands, such a challenge looks like a mountainous task.

The Old Lady currently occupy the 13th position in the league table. They are now also closer to the relegation zone than they are to fourth-placed Lazio.

Juventus have so far picked up 23 points in 20 games and are just nine points above the relegation zone. This points to the fact that their safety isn't fully secured, especially considering their recent league form.

Head coach of the Italian giants, Allegri recently claimed that his team needs to reach the 40 points mark in a bid to avoid relegation. As seen in Goal, he said:

"The fact is that we have 23 points. We have to reach 40 points which avoids relegation, it makes me laugh, but that’s how it is. The first objective is to catch those ahead of us."

He continued:

"To give ourselves goals now is unthinkable. Now we have to reach the team ahead of us and climb slowly. We have to win, because in the last three league games we’ve only scored one point."

Juventus will, however, be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Serie A when they travel to take on Salernitana later today (February 7).

The Old Lady are currently without a win in the league in their last three outings. They suffered defeats to the likes of Monza and Napoli after securing a 3-3 draw at home to Atalanta.

Allegri provides injury updates on Juventus players ahead of trip to Salernitana

The Bianconeri will return to league action on Tuesday after securing a Coppa Italia quarter-final win against Lazio on February 2.

Allegri's team will be making an away trip to 16th-placed Salernitana, who themselves are just two points adrift of Juventus.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, Allegri went on to address the state of his squad ahead of the game. He said (via ESPN):

"All the players are available apart from [Leonardo] Bonucci who has the flu, [Paul] Pogba who is recovering and [Leandro] Paredes who have a niggle."

Allegri will hope to break their winless run as they prepare to face Nantes in the UEFA Europa League playoff first leg on February 16.

