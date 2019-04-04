×
Real Madrid News: 'It makes no sense that he won the Ballon d'Or'- Former manager on Luka Modric

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
905   //    04 Apr 2019, 22:39 IST

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona manager, Radomir Antic, has slammed 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, claiming that giving the award to the Croatian made no sense.

In case you didn't know..

Luka Modric experienced a successful campaign in 2018, both for his club and country. Modric was pivotal as Real Madrid won the Champions League for the third consecutive time.

The Croatian star showed his calibre against the toughest of sides in the World Cup, helping Croatia reach the finals of the tournament. Modric won the Golden Ball award and numerous individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or.

Modric also became the player to break the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the Ballon d'Or. The two superstars had shared the award five times each in the last ten years before Modric won it.

Currently, Modric is enduring an abysmal season with Real Madrid. The 33-year-old midfielder failed to impress as Real Madrid was knocked out from the Champions League by Ajax, and Los Blancos also crashed out from the Copa Del Rey after losing in the semi finals against Barcelona.

Los Blancos' terrible season continued as they suffered their ninth defeat against Valencia last night in LaLiga. As a result, Real Madrid sit third in the league table, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Radomir Antic remains the only coach to manage Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Serbian claimed that Modric winning the Ballon d'Or made no sense last year.

Speaking to Goal as quoted by AS, Antic said:

“It seems absurd to me that none of the three greats of Spanish football have ever considered signing the best passer in the world, which is none other than Kevin De Bruyne. Since when is [Luka] Modric the best passer in the world?"
“I can't even say what it means to see him win the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world, it doesn't make any sense. He doesn't give assists or score goals. You need players like De Bruyne, not like [Eden] Hazard – players that make others play."

What's next?

Real Madrid might be planning to offload numerous stars to revamp their squad, and Modric can be one of them.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will host Eibar next in LaLiga.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo La Liga News La Liga Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
