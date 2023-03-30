"It’s battle and a war on the pitch" - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk sends warning to Manchester City star ahead of their crucial PL encounter

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has issued a warning to Manchester City as the teams prepare to face off on Saturday, April 1 in the Premier League.

The defender also opened up about his relationship with Cityzens star and compatriot Nathan Ake.

Van Dijk said:

“I am very close with Nathan, also in everyday life,” said Van Dijk.

“We live close to each other, our families get along very well and we see each other every week. Nat has been in a good flow all year but he is also modest.

“He is playing so well at the moment and is so important for our national team and Man City. He is achieving a very consistent level and people do not realise that is the hardest thing for a footballer to do.

“When the whistle blows, it’s battle and a war on the pitch. After that, we pick up the friendship again and there are more important things in life than football.”

“I am happy for him because I see what’s going on behind the scenes and how much he’s put in for it. On Saturday, he will probably be up against Mo Salah and hopefully we can get a good result.

Manchester City head into the game eight points behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand. The fixture has given some extremely exciting moments in recent history as both sides have been regular competitors for the Premier League title in recent seasons.

While Liverpool have not quite had a great season, they are in sixth and are hoping to push for a Champions League spot.

van Dijk added:

“I am going to recover in the next few days and then the focus will be on City,” Van Dijk added.

“We are now in two very different situations. Manchester City are fighting for the title and we hope to force Champions League football. With games against City, Chelsea and Arsenal, it will be an interesting week for us.”

Injury update for Manchester City as they prepare to face Liverpool

Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Liverpool clash.

Manchester City could be without two of their key players in their Premier League clash against Liverpool. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden could miss the key match as the Cityzens look to close the gap with Arsenal at the top of the table.

Haaland is suffering from a groin injury and had withdrawn from international duty. His father Alfie Haaland believes it will be a close class on whether the striker can play on Saturday.

Foden also withdrew from the England squad after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. Pep Guardiola's side did confirm that the winger will be unable to feature in the game this week.

