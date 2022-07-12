"It's not that different" - Chelsea star brushes aside claims that he's daunted by prospect of facing Haaland with Benteke comparison

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has insisted that he's going to treat Manchester City striker Erling Haaland like any other striker. He stated that the process of preparing against a striker is remains the same as he referenced Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

The Cityzens signed the Norwegian for a price tag of €60 million (via Transfermarkt) from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Premier League audiences across the globe are excited to see how the goalscoring machine fares in the most competitive league in Europe. However, Chelsea's Mendy suggests he has done his homework and is not daunted by the prospect of facing Haaland next season.

The Senegal international said, via the Daily Mirror:

“I study. I study a lot. It’s not about one striker or one team - we just have to focus on every striker, every team we play to win. It’s not because it’s Haaland."

Playing down the hype around Manchester City's hitman, the Blues shot-stopper insisted that the 21-year-old is as much of a threat as Benteke. He added:

"I look at Haaland like I look at, say, Benteke at Palace - it’s not that different between Crystal Palace and City. You have to be focused because he is a striker and he can score. So I study. We have our methods and I don’t need to say what they are. But I study a lot. "

Now that might be taking it a bit too far with the comparisons. Haaland has already scored nearly 130 goals in his senior club football career and he's just 21. Benteke, meanwhile, although 10 years older, has managed to score nearly 140 goals and has made more than 450 senior appearances.

The Chelsea goalkeeper might not admit it, but stopping Manchester City's new marksman is going to be a whole different ball game.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy relieved after taking a much-needed break

The Blues' shot-stopper made a total of 49 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign and delivered big performances whenever he was called upon.

He helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations and in their World Cup qualification to Qatar. The 30-year-old needed a summer break to rejuvinate himself, while the club went through a number of changes. This includes their new ownership under Todd Boehly-led consortium.

The Chelsea ace told the Daily Mirror:

"We have a new owner so it's a new era. Some people are coming and some have left us. That’s life in the club. But we are excited to start. My summer was good. I enjoyed the time with my family and I think we all needed it after a long season, especially with the AFCON. I needed the break to be ready mentally and physically for the new year. Now we are.”

