"It's a feeling of mine" – Journalist gives his take on potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is unlikely to secure a potential move to Barcelona, as per famed journalist Julio Maldonado.

Messi, 35, has been speculated to seal a sensational return to the La Liga club as he is in the final three months of his contract at PSG.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the 173-cap Argentina international left the Catalan giants after his boyhood team were unable to extend his contract due to financial problems. Subsequently, he joined PSG on a Bosman deal to form a famed trio alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG 2021/2022

└ Things you love to see

└ One item found

└ Lionel Messi's highlights 2021/2022Things you love to seeOne item foundLionel Messi's highlights 📁2021/2022 └📁 Things you love to see └⚠️ One item found └ 👽 Lionel Messi's highlights https://t.co/gf037MgkXb

During a recent interaction with MARCA, Maldonado was asked for his opinion on Messi's possible return to Barcelona this summer. He said:

"I have a good relationship with Xavi but he doesn't tell me about the things that happen within Barça. I think, he is not going to return to Barça. I see him more in Saudi Arabia. It's a feeling of mine."

Sharing his thoughts on the Blaugrana's future activities, Maldonado added:

"We'll see what happens with all this history, but I think Barça should reinforce some position, perhaps one more player in [Sergio] Busquets' position. [Alejandro] Balde is fine on the left, he's been very good so far. I think that Busquets' position is the one to reinforce."

After making his Blaugrana debut in 2004, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner etched himself in the club's history by becoming their all-time top-scorer with 672 goals in 778 matches. He also guided the side to 35 trophies during his 17-year-long stint.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Laporta spoke to “The business and money behind sports”, via Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Messi: “Messi knows that Barça's doors are open, we will see — I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barça”.Laporta spoke to “The business and money behind sports”, via @tjuanmarti Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Messi: “Messi knows that Barça's doors are open, we will see — I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barça”. 🚨🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCBLaporta spoke to “The business and money behind sports”, via @tjuanmarti. https://t.co/qsfsXTrGoB

So far, the diminutive Argentine has netted 18 goals and contributed 17 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season.

Former La Liga forward says Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return makes no sense

Former Getafe and Rayo Vallecano forward Pedro Riesco has asserted that Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona has no logic behind it.

Earlier this week, Manchester City great Sergio Aguero stated that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could return to Camp Nou. He claimed:

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo will return at Barça. I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. [Joan] Laporta has to make an effort."

Hitting out at Aguero's comments, Riesco told Radio MARCA:

"This thing is surreal, there is no debate. El Kun wants to be at the center of something that doesn't make any sense, to talk about his friend's return to Barça. Who pays for it? If Barça hadn't deceived him, he would continue. Messi was deceived by Barcelona."

Apart from the Blaugrana, a host of Major League Soccer and Saudi Pro League outfits have expressed an interest in signing the attacker.

Poll : 0 votes