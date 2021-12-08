It's make or break for Barcelona as Xavi faces defining moment against Bayern in Champions League

It's been a very testing week for Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez. Despite making a bright start as manager, the former midfielder has quickly realized the magnitude of the job at his hands.

The Blaugrana have won just three of their last nine matches in all competitions – a miserable run that has seen them drop to seventh in La Liga.

Now they could also be eliminated from the UEFA Champions League unless they manage to beat the in-form Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena of all places.

It’s a tough test for Xavi and his side, who will be going into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in La Liga. The momentum is certainly with Bayern.

Make or break for Blaugrana

Barcelona are already out of the La Liga title race as they trail leaders Real Madrid by a whopping 16 points after only 16 league matches.

This means their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich has gained more significance. They must simply win or risk dropping to the Europa League.

The Blaugrana are currently second in Group E, two points above third-placed Benfica. However, the Portuguese side will have a better chance of advancing if they beat Dynamo Kyiv.

In truth, Benfica are more likely to beat Dynamo Kyiv than Barcelona are to beat Bayern. Inasmuch as the German side has more quality and stability – Bayern battered Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the reverse – this game will be about who wants it more.

For Xavi’s side, though, it's make or break and they must play beyond their strengths to ensure they get the job done, even though it seems highly improbable.

Defining moment for Xavi

Xavi hasn't been under any form of pressure since taking charge of Barcelona. There was very little to celebrate about Ronald Koeman's tenure, which means Xavi will be afforded enough time to build his own team.

However, he will face a defining moment on Wednesday. Should Barcelona win, it would reaffirm the confidence reposed in him and the whole team could kick on to greater things.

But another damaging defeat could affect their whole season and further plunge the club into a crisis.

"It's in our own hands and we'll give it everything we've got. After the game, we'll see. I don't see it as a miracle," Xavi said ahead of the big game, as quoted by Marca.

"It's one game and we can beat any opponent. [The message to my players is] that they forget everything, forget the pressure. That I'm there to help them.

"To dominate the game using the ball, knowing that we face a very tough opponent. We know it's a difficult task. History says we have never won in Munich, but history is there to be broken. I'm looking forward to it."

There’s a lot at stake for Barcelona, who cannot afford to be demoted to the Europa League. But, as ruthless as Bayern currently are, it remains to be seen how Xavi will get his side through this massive test unscathed.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar