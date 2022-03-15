It’s make or break for Manchester United as Red Devils host Atletico Madrid in 2nd leg

Manchester United will go into Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg game against Atletico Madrid with some confidence following their 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

However, if the first leg was anything to go by, then the Red Devils will need to do a lot to thwart Diego Simeone’s side. They may be slight favorites, but Atletico proved with a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano that they are no pushovers.

While the Spanish side are expected to play on the backfoot, their sharp attack will relish coming up against United's defense, which looks disorganized at the moment.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have conceded nine goals in their last five matches in all competitions. Atletico's Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez will look to capitalize on such a poor defensive showing at Old Trafford.

Manchester United face an in-form Atletico Madrid

Manchester United were lucky to have snatched a draw in the first leg but unfortunately for them, Atletico have improved massively since that encounter.

While Rangnick’s side have won just once since that game in Madrid, Atletico have secured victories in each of the three matches they’ve played in that same period.

The English side will be facing a Rojiblancos team that is in better form and scoring for fun at the moment. Simeone’s side have scored seven goals in their last three matches, with Felix also picking form in recent weeks.

This only means Manchester United will have to be perfect to win the tie. With the away goal rule now abolished, the Red Devils have to be good both defensively and offensively to get the better of Atletico.

Champions League remains United's only chance to win trophy this season

Manchester United are out of every other competition. They are currently placed fifth in the Premier League, with their top-four chances not looking good. This means United's only route to winning a trophy lies in the Champions League.

That is why Wednesday’s game against Atletico Madrid will be a make-or-break encounter for them. Anything less than a victory could further derail the already poor season of Rangnick’s side.

“Quite like in the game against Spurs we need our players and supporters to be on top form on Tuesday night,” the German manager said ahead of the game, as quoted by the Guardian. “Our supporters play a vital role and it’s always a very special atmosphere at Old Trafford – even more so for international [European] games.

“In the end it’s up to us, we have to create those moments and then the rest will come from our fantastic supporters," he added. "The supporters are the ones we can rely on and what kind of energy that [comes from them] is up to us.”

Manchester United could not cope with Atletico’s intensity at the Wanda Metropolitano. But they’ll need to react better this time as their entire season depends on it.

