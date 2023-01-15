"It's a terrible mistake" - Paul Merson singles out Liverpool star for criticism during 3-0 loss to Brighton

Liverpool fell to a 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion away on Saturday (January 14), marking their second consecutive loss in the Premier League. It was an appalling performance by the team as a whole. However, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson singled out Joel Matip, criticizing the defender for his sub-par performance.

The Reds had a tough first half but managed to keep the score at 0-0 at halftime. However, Brighton scored three goals in the second half with efforts from Solly March and Danny Welbeck. The first goal was due to a poor touch from Matip, which allowed Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister to set up March for an easy goal.

- @PassLikeThiago Matip & Gomez were humiliated in the 4-1 loss vs Spurs in 17/18 & both are humiliated again today.



6 years later, just like the midfield, NOTHING has changed. Matip & Gomez were humiliated in the 4-1 loss vs Spurs in 17/18 & both are humiliated again today.6 years later, just like the midfield, NOTHING has changed.

Reacting to Matip's error, Merson told Sky Sports (via TBR Football):

"It's a terrible mistake by Matip. And this goal is onside! What a start for Brighton - they deserve it."

Things only worsened for Jurgen Klopp's men. The second goal came from a well-placed shot from March, who scored in the corner of the net. The third goal came from a defensive mistake by Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. Danny Welbeck got his first touch past the defender before accurately finishing from close range.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



"Terrible mistake by Matip"



Solly March puts Brighton ahead against Liverpool! GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!!"Terrible mistake by Matip"Solly March puts Brighton ahead against Liverpool! GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!! 💥"Terrible mistake by Matip" 😬Solly March puts Brighton ahead against Liverpool! 🔵⚪ https://t.co/PtoeHRaBPF

The Reds' recent trend of conceding goals is a cause for concern. In their last two league games, they have given up six goals. In their last three games across all competitions, the number rises to eight.

This is a significant departure from their previous seasons, where they were recognized for their strong defense and efficient scoring.

The outcome is a severe setback for Liverpool, as they now trail the Premier League's top four by seven points. This is a stark contrast to their previous seasons where they consistently competed for pole position in the league.

The possibility of not making it to a UEFA Champions League slot has become a real concern. It is evident that Klopp needs to act swiftly to address the team's problems.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that he is "concerned" following their loss to Brighton

Klopp revealed to the press that he was worried after the team lost 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday. When asked if he was concerned in the post-game interview, the German stated (via Express):

"Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this? I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it. Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. A really tough day."

Liverpool will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in a replay of the third round of the FA Cup on January 17.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes